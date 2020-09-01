Newomics Announces a Global Network of Distributors

BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Newomics Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company that sells and develops mass spectrometry products and services, today announced it has completed the final link in creating a World-Wide Distribution and Support Network. The Newomics distribution network covers Europe (MS Wil B.V.), Japan (AMR, Inc.), Taiwan (Wise Analysis Instruments), and China (Neoline Technology Co.), besides North America by our own expanding salesforce and with active co-marketing agreements with leading mass spectrometry vendors.

“We continue to extend our reach to support the demand around the globe, fueled by the sales momentum that the company has experienced in the last year, since the initial release of our M3 emitter in June 2019,” said Dr. Daojing Wang, Founder and CEO, Newomics.

The Newomics award-winning silicon multinozzle emitter technology enables optimization of sensitivity, throughput, and robustness for LC/MS by splitting the LC eluent evenly into multiple flows at the emitter, thereby dramatically enhancing the ionization efficiency. The first commercially available multinozzle emitter (Newomics® M3 emitter) has been optimized for microflow LC-nanospray MS. The applications of M3 emitters have been successfully demonstrated in proteomics, lipidomics, and native MS analysis. The company has a robust product roadmap including additional lines of emitters, as well as the new MnESI (Microflow nanospray ESI) ion source scheduled for shipments in Q4, 2020.

“We are excited about the acceptance of the Newomics products globally, which has drawn top-tier distributors world-wide to actively represent and support us in these markets,” Daojing continued.

About Newomics

Newomics Inc. is dedicated to creating and commercializing innovative (New) and integrative (Omics) platforms and solutions for precision medicine. The company’s first product, the M3 multinozzle emitter for LC-MS, enables the robustness of microflow LC and the sensitivity of nanospray ionization MS. The plug-and-play M3 emitters are currently interfaced to diverse MS instruments and can be ordered at www.newomics.com.