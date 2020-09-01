AUDIENCEX Expands Relationship with SugarCRM to Accelerate Its Customer Experience Vision for Agencies and Marketers

CUPERTINO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SugarCRM Inc., the innovator of time-aware customer experience (CX), today announced that AUDIENCEX, the largest independent trading desk built for performance marketers and agencies, will leverage Sugar Integrate in order to seamlessly connect its CRM with other customer-facing systems and business processes to better serve its clients.

Sugar Integrate is a low-code, cloud-based solution with pre-built adaptors that enables Sugar customers like AUDIENCEX to connect their CRM with 200 business apps and systems and leverage a cross-application view of the customer.

“ Our mission is to help agencies and marketers accelerate growth by offering integrated omnichannel marketing solutions to deliver optimal performance for every campaign,“ said Lauren Hutton, Vice President of Growth, AUDIENCEX. “We look forward to leveraging solutions from Sugar to better engage with our clients and help them deliver high impact marketing campaigns.”

“ We are thrilled to help dynamic companies like AUDIENCEX achieve a unified view of their clients and their needs so they can provide an effortless and relevant customer experience,” said Jason Rushforth, GM & SVP, Americas for SugarCRM. “ We look forward to working with our long-standing customer AUDIENCEX as they continue to build even stronger relationships with the agencies and brands they serve.”

Faye Business Systems Group, a SugarCRM Elite Partner, helped spearhead the relationship and will provide implementation support.

Sugar Sell and Sugar Integrate are part of Sugar’s time-aware CX solutions that enable marketing, sales, and service teams to gain a clear, unified view of the customer and deliver a better experience across the customer journey. To learn more, visit https://www.sugarcrm.com/solutions/.

About AUDIENCEX

AUDIENCEX is the leading digital advertising partner for brands and agencies. We offer strategic, unbiased, omnichannel performance solutions, and create value for our clients by delivering a combination of high-impact creative, innovative technology, strategic media buying, and data-driven analysis to help them effectively target and acquire customers throughout the entire purchase funnel. Named one of the Fastest Growing and Most Successful Companies in America by Deloitte, Financial Times, and Inc. 5000 in 2019 and 2020, and #40 on the Inc. list of fastest growing private companies in California, AUDIENCEX is headquartered in Los Angeles and operates in offices throughout North America, including Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Kansas City, Miami, Montreal, New York, Pittsburgh, San Diego and St. Louis. For more information visit www.audiencex.com.

About SugarCRM

SugarCRM’s time-aware sales, marketing and service software helps companies deliver a high-definition (HD-CX) customer experience. For mid-market companies and anyone that wants a CX-driven platform, Sugar gives teams the time-aware customer data they need to achieve a clear view of the customer and reach new levels of business performance and predictability, and increase customer lifetime value.

More than 4,500 companies in over 120 countries rely on SugarCRM. Based in Silicon Valley, SugarCRM is backed by Accel-KKR.