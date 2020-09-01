Procter & Gamble Brings Relief to Residents Affected by Hurricane Laura With P&G Products and Tide Loads of Hope Laundry Services

--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Procter & Gamble:

WHO: Families, individuals and first responders in need of personal care items, cleaning products or laundry services in the wake of Hurricane Laura.

WHAT: The Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Units have been deployed to support relief and recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Laura. The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry vehicles will begin services in Lake Charles, Louisiana, providing free, full-service laundry to residents affected by the recent hurricane. Residents can bring clothes (up to two loads per household) to be washed, dried and folded free of charge. All washable clothing types will be accepted with the exception of heavy bedding.

In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, P&G will also distribute free personal care kits with everyday essentials as well as cleaning products to meet basic hygiene and home care needs directly into the affected areas of those impacted by the disaster.

In line with updated COVID-19 guidelines regarding operations, P&G and partner, Matthew 25: Ministries, have established new safety protocols and processes to allow for the distribution of free laundry supplies and services to those who have been impacted by the disaster, while keeping staff and beneficiaries at Tide Loads of Hope distribution and activation sites protected. Safety precautions include the deployment of both Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundromat units to allow for social distancing on-site, increased use of PPE, increased sanitation practices, signage instructions and non-contact registration. In addition, the team will adhere to all local health agency COVID-19 guidelines and ask individuals who are visiting the mobile laundry units to wear masks.

WHY: Hurricane Laura devastated Louisiana as a Category 4 storm with wind gusts of 150 mph causing heavy storm surge as far inland as 30 miles in parts of the state. The storm damaged thousands of homes and left many without power or access to clean water.

P&G has a history of giving back to the communities where we live and work, and we want to provide everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need. These services are free and available to people affected by the disaster and the volunteers who are helping to respond.

WHERE: Starting on Tuesday, September 1, the team will collect laundry from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. CDT at the Walmart listed below or until daily capacity has been reached (two loads per household). The team will also be distributing personal care kits and cleaning supplies directly into the affected areas.

The Tide Loads of Hope mobile laundry units will be located at:

Walmart Supercenter

3451 Nelson Rd.

Lake Charles, LA 70605

**For the most up-to-date information on the location of these services, please visit Tide’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels at https://www.facebook.com/Tide, @Tide and https://www.instagram.com/tidelaundry/?hl=en**

ABOUT TIDE LOADS OF HOPE: At Tide, we believe in the power of clean and in times of crisis, hope can come from the look, smell, and feel of clean clothes. Therefore, in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina, Tide created Loads of Hope: a mobile laundromat developed to restore a sense of normalcy and dignity through the basic comfort of clean clothing for those in the midst of chaos. Since 2005, Tide has helped renew hope for more than 48,000 families across the country affected by natural disasters – from tornadoes in Missouri to hurricanes in Texas and wildfires in California. Powered by Matthew: 25 Ministries, a top-ranked, international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization, the trucks are equipped with high-efficiency washers and dryers donated by Whirlpool and can do up to 200 loads of laundry per day for communities in need.

PRODUCT BRANDS: P&G brands to be distributed include Always, Bounty, Charmin, Crest, Dawn, Febreze, Ivory, Gillette, Mr. Clean, Olay, Old Spice, Oral-B, Pampers, Pantene, Secret, Swiffer, Tampax, Tide and Venus.

PARTNER: P&G provides these services in partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries, an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization. More information can be found at www.m25m.org.