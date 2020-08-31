ERI Announces Fresno Job Fair as Employee Roster Continues to Grow

FRESNO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ERI, the nation’s largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company, announced today that due to continued growth , it is looking to add a number of long-term employees to its staff and will stage a safe, socially distanced drive-up job fair on Tuesday, September 1st from 9:00 am – 11:00 am at 2680 S. East Ave. in Fresno. The event will be managed by hiring agency Exact Staff.

Available jobs include demolition (power/hand tools), sorting, sanitation, and asset management (tech). First and second shift positions are available. Pay rates are $14 per hour and full time and overtime opportunities are available. $25 gift cards will be raffled off each hour to lucky attendees.

Organizers ask that applicants not enter the facility. This is a drive-up event and Exact Staff representatives will meet applicants outside the facility. Drive to the 2680 S. East Avenue location and please arrive with a face covering or mask before speaking with the Exact Staff representative.

“We’re very proud to continue offering great jobs across the nation as we continue to grow even during this highly challenging time,” said John Shegerian, ERI’s Executive Chairman. “We know that many great and qualified people have lost their jobs because of COVID-19 and are looking to ‘recycle’ their careers and grow with us!”

Shegerian added that this will be the first of several forthcoming hiring fairs for ERI around the country and that interested applicants are encouraged to visit https://eridirect.com/drive-up-job-fair/ for more details about this first event.

ERI is the largest fully integrated IT and electronics asset disposition provider and cybersecurity-focused hardware destruction company in the United States. ERI is certified at the highest level by all leading environmental and data security oversight organizations to de-manufacture, recycle, and refurbish every type of electronic device in an environmentally responsible manner. ERI has the capacity to process more than a billion pounds of electronic waste annually at its eight certified locations, serving every zip code in the United States. ERI’s mission is to protect organizations, people and the environment. For more information about e-waste recycling and ERI, call 1-800-ERI-DIRECT or visit https://eridirect.com.