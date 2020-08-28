Tiger Woods Opens The Playground at Jack’s Bay on Eleuthera Island, Bahamas

ROCK SOUND, Bahamas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tiger Woods and Jack’s Bay Company, developers of the new Jack’s Bay private club and community in Rock Sound, Eleuthera, Bahamas, opened The Playground, a spectacular 10-hole, par-3 golf course created by Woods’ TGR Design. The Playground is the first of the club’s major recreational amenities to open with others to follow shortly.

Carefully crafted by one of the greatest talents in the history of golf, The Playground is intended to bring the pure enjoyment of the game to generations of players. The short course sits atop a dramatic bluff, overlooking the Atlantic Ocean. Holes range in length from 55 to 170 yards and can be played in a variety of configurations, making it fun for families and friends, yet capable of challenging the game’s best players. Adding to the experience, a signature Blue Bar is located adjacent to the No. 4 green. Here members will find a treasure trove of treats, ranging from assorted childhood candies, soft drinks and island favorites to exceptional sliders, jerky and other small dishes prepared daily by our culinary team.

“It is great to be part of this spectacular project in paradise,” said Woods. “The natural terrain and coastline are incredibly beautiful and call for an equally spectacular golf experience. The golf course complements the true spirit of the Jack’s Bay development because it’s designed for golfers to have fun, foster friendships, and create memories within an unforgettable setting.”

Located 279 miles SE of the Florida coast, Jack’s Bay is a spectacular 964-acre property with 2 ½ miles of Atlantic Ocean frontage just 10 minutes from Rock Sound International Airport. The community will offer approximately 500 residences including artfully designed golf and club villas, club suites and spacious estate lots. The ruggedly beautiful property features bluffs with elevations of up to 80 feet, offering sweeping views of the Atlantic, as well as spectacular pink-sand beaches.

Jack’s Bay Company is chaired by Sir Franklyn Wilson, KCMG, and is owned by some of the most well-known entities in the Bahamas and an impressive array of investors. (www.jacksbayclub.com)