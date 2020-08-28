Latin American Fintechs Reach Historic USD$ 8 B Investment

MEXICO CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KoreFusion, the strategic consulting and M&A advisory services firm that specializes in the financial services, fintechs and payments sectors, released its inaugural 2020 LATAM Fintech Report.

This report responds to the need for more information, analysis, and detailed insights regarding the investment opportunities in fintech in Latin America. The document identifies the fintech categories that are most capable of attracting new investments, and offers a comprehensive breakdown of the maturity of fintech ecosystems in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Chile, and Colombia.

“It is clear that the changes generated in the industry since 2008 have not been sufficient and that the actual landscape will change for all players, specifically banks and fintechs. The maturity of emerging fintechs and their capacity to develop alliances and capture a majority of investments is key for them to achieve their goals,” notes Jan Smith, KoreFusion co-founder.

The report is the result of a thorough curation of published reports, maps, and fintech databases, culminating in the most robust categorization of fintechs in the industry with 12 categories and 45 subcategories, in addition to a detailed analysis of the funding published in the region.

Reported highlights:

20% of the registered fintechs across the five countries’ markets take into account economic activity from the last 18 months.

58% of the fintechs analyzed by maturity are in growth mode, while 27% of fintechs are still in their infancy and developing, as they are less than five years of age.

Brazil is the only country that has fintech “unicorns”: PagSeguro, Nubank, Stone, and EBANX.

Download a free copy of the report: http://bit.ly/fintechlatam2020

