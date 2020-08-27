monday.com and Xertica Announce New Partnership to Boost Remote Work in Latin America

MEXICO CITY & TEL AVIV, Israel--(BUSINESS WIRE)--According to GlobalData, only 51% of companies had the digital tools and the organizational culture necessary to maintain their productivity as social distancing was imposed due to the coronavirus crisis. As companies continue to work from home, they are increasingly under pressure to choose resources and bring their work process online.

In order to help organizations make that leap efficiently, monday.com, a customizable work operating system, and Xertica, a leading cloud computing consulting firm in Latin America, are partnering to work together in Latin America, where monday.com has 10,000 customers. This aims to help companies, through monday.com's resources, to be more competitive and achieve their goals with their remote teams.

monday.com is a Work Operating System (Work OS) that allows teams to create applications to plan and execute tasks, track processes, manage projects, and monitor operations, giving you global vision and control of all stages of production.

monday.com’s Work OS creates endless possibilities for organizations, allowing users to break down and rebuild any work process. The Work OS gives users the options to save time through task automation, freeing up time for the important, creative work needed.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, monday.com has seen 16% uptick in content creation in the platform and 17% uptick in communication threads (likes, mentions, new sessions) in Mexico.

Today, working remotely has become a necessity that all companies without exception must handle. monday.com is a tool that helps facilitate this work, providing the necessary tools to monitor your teams, adapt to what each company needs and make the way of working remotely more efficient. While global workforces turn increasingly to remote work amid the COVID-19 pandemic, monday.com has seen a surge in platform use in the Mexican market.

“ By signing this alliance with monday.com, we reaffirm our mission to promote the digital and productive transformation of Latin America. We know that it is the key time to build useful knowledge for thousands of companies and millions of consumers in the region, and that time will be earned, in part, thanks to the technology that allows the correct management of projects, clear communication and the measurement of the efficiency of remote equipment, ” says Antonio Couttonlec, CEO of Xertica.

For more information, visit: marketing.xertica.com/monday_xertica

“ Our partnership with Xertica is a significant milestone in monday.com’s presence in Latin America. Through this partnership we aim to better align with our customers' needs, and provide tailored solutions so teams can focus on making an impact, solve problems faster, instantly adapt, and continually improve especially in the new remote work reality,” said Dror Spindel, Latin America Regional Channel Director, monday.com. “ We’re excited to work with an on-the-ground partner like Xertica who is enabling us to implement the platform and support our local customers. monday.com has invested in localizing our offering, which includes translation of the platform to Spanish, local currency support, content creation, onboarding customization and much more.”

About Xertica

Xertica is a leading cloud computing consulting firm in Latin America that has enabled Digital Transformation initiatives to more than 4,000 companies in Mexico, Colombia, Peru, and Ecuador. With a highly qualified and specialized team of more than 250 people, Xertica implements the most advanced technologies, all in Software, Infrastructure or Platform as a service. Xertica consulting processes place emphasis on the human side of technology changes and have developed a unique change management methodology that ensures the success of digital transformation.

About monday.com

monday.com is a customisable work OS where teams create and shape workflow apps in minutes to plan, run, and track their processes, projects, and operations. As a web-based SaaS platform, monday.com facilitates a more efficient and intuitive way to manage teams and organisations of all sizes.

The platform connects people to processes and systems, empowering teams to excel in every aspect of their work, while creating an environment of transparency in business. monday.com has offices in Tel Aviv, New York, San- Francisco, Miami, Sydney and London and has raised $234.1 million to date from investors including Sapphire Ventures, Hamilton Lane, HarbourVest Partners, Ion Asset Management, Vintage Investment Partners, Stripes Group, Insight Partners, and Entrée Capital.

The platform is fully customisable to suit any business vertical and is currently used by over 100,000 paying organisations around the world, from over 180 countries.