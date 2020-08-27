TruBridge Signs Pennsylvania Healthcare Network to Its EHR-agnostic Care Management Program

MOBILE, Ala.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruBridge, LLC, a subsidiary of CPSI (NASDAQ: CPSI), a healthcare solutions company, announced today that Tyrone Regional Health Network of Tyrone, Pennsylvania, has purchased its new Care Management Program. The program was created to help healthcare organizations improve the health and wellbeing of their Medicare population by providing virtual chronic care management and annual wellness visit services.

Anna Marie Anna, RN, chief executive officer of Tyrone Regional Health Network, said, “This value-add program enables us to proactively improve the health of our eligible Medicare patients by providing virtual chronic care and annual wellness visits services. It’s imperative that we find partners with the expertise to support our mission and vision by offering valuable solutions and technology that help us deliver care with integrity and respect for our community. And we’ve found that expertise with TruBridge.”

The EHR-agnostic Care Management Program offers healthcare organizations a local team of dedicated TruBridge healthcare professionals who help patients plan and stay on track to achieve better health while creating a sustainable revenue stream. More specifically, the program delivers virtual patient wellness services in the areas of chronic care management and annual wellness visits outside of regular office visits for eligible Medicare patients, which are important services as organizations continue transitioning to value-based healthcare.

According to a 2018 study published in the journal, Health Affairs, only 20% of all eligible Medicare patients receive a wellness visit, and more than 50% of primary care practices offer no annual wellness visits to their Medicare beneficiaries.

“Tyrone Regional Health Network’s mission is to provide quality healthcare to the people of Northern Blair County in Pennsylvania, and we’re happy to be a trusted partner and extension of that quality healthcare,” said Chris Fowler, president of TruBridge. “By leveraging our expertly trained healthcare professionals along with our patient engagement technology platform, we can deliver virtual visits that let patients focus on their health without leaving their home, which improves their experience while minimizing the health risks of coming into the clinic.”

About TruBridge

TruBridge, a member of the CPSI family of companies, provides business and consulting services, and an end-to-end Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) solution. With our arsenal of RCM offerings that include a HFMA Peer Reviewed® product and an HMFA Peer Reviewed® complete outsourcing service, TruBridge helps hospitals, physician clinics, and skilled nursing organizations of all sizes become more efficient at serving their communities. For further information visit www.trubridge.com.

