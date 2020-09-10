CORRECTING and REPLACING PODS® Expands Healthcare Support With Vizient Supplier Contract

CLEARWATER, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Please replace the release, dated August 27, 2020, with the following corrected version due to multiple revisions.

PODS® EXPANDS HEALTHCARE SUPPORT WITH VIZIENT SUPPLIER CONTRACT

The moving and storage leader increases its commercial business reach with the Vizient supplier contract, gaining an opportunity to work with over half the nation’s healthcare providers

PODS Enterprises, LLC announced today it was awarded a supplier contract with Vizient, the nation's largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company, to provide more cost-effective moving, storage and relocation solutions to Vizient’s members. The contract awarded to PODS for Business, the company’s commercial solutions entity, is a milestone win for the portable storage company. This awarded supplier designation brings contracted pricing to Vizient’s members and will expand PODS’ reach in the healthcare business vertical, as Vizient serves more than half of the healthcare organizations across the United States. This amounts to a membership of over 50% of the nation’s acute care providers, which includes 95% of the nation’s academic medical centers, and more than 20% of ambulatory providers.

“At PODS, we combine containerized moving and storage into flexible solutions, and we are proud to bring Vizient members convenient options through this agreement to help them with their multiple supply chain needs,” said Chip Colonna, Vice President of National Sales for PODS.

Teaming up with PODS allows Vizient to enhance its portfolio, offering its members an important service that allows healthcare professionals to take control of their moving and storage needs, all with a cost savings benefit. PODS, already an expert in the healthcare sector, is committed to consistently meeting customers’ objectives by providing convenient and customizable storage logistics based on customers’ individual requirements.

PODS’ all-steel, heavy-duty commercial containers are optimal for healthcare environments, as they are built with added security features and offer adaptable options. Additionally, PODS is the only moving and storage service on the market whose portable containers can be moved with contents inside. PODS containers come in 7-foot, 12-foot and 16-foot sizes.

Thanks to the new relationship with PODS for Business, Vizient members can take advantage of multiple supporting applications, such as:

On-site healthcare storage

Members can maintain 24/7 easy access to their excess inventory/supplies in the PODS outdoor storage units, reducing clutter in their facilities.

Off-site storage options

When on-site space is in short supply, members have the option to move inventory and idle equipment offsite to one of PODS’ nearby Storage Centers or another location of choice.

Inventory distribution and moving

PODS logistics solutions help to coordinate deliveries, move equipment offsite or relieve dock congestion strains.

PODS Isolation Units for patient care

Modified containers are a cost-effective solution for sourcing additional remote space needed to prepare for and respond to COVID-19 or other isolation needs, with transparent doors, electrical outlets, and plenty of space for patients, doctors and nurses.

Employee relocation management

As an established leader, PODS streamlines the relocation process so the employee can focus on other important matters.

Additional benefits to Vizient members will include tax advantages of renting vs. capital expenditures, zero maintenance costs and senior account level management for their customer service needs.

About PODS Enterprises, LLC

PODS offers moving and storage the way you need it done, with unlimited time, space, and control. When PODS pioneered portable storage in 1998, they introduced the world to a brand new, flexible way to move and store. Now an industry leader, PODS currently provides residential and commercial services in 43 U.S. states, Canada, Australia, and the UK. To date, the PODS network has completed more than one million long-distance moves, four million initial deliveries, and has over 220,000 PODS containers in service. To learn more, visit PODS.com.