Perficient Partners with Golf Pros Abraham Ancer, Morgan Pressel, and Matthew Wolff to Form ‘Team Perficient’

SAINT LOUIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Perficient, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRFT) (“Perficient”), a leading global digital consultancy transforming the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands, today announced it has entered into multi-year, multi-faceted agreements with professional golfers Abraham Ancer, Morgan Pressel, and Matthew Wolff in mutually-beneficial marketing and sponsorship relationships.

“We’re thrilled to announce partnerships with Abraham, Morgan, and Matthew to represent Perficient on the links and beyond,” said Tom Hogan, COO, Perficient. “Each of these tremendous athletes strives for continuous excellence and seeks to dominate as we do – their spirit embodies ours.”

Under terms of each agreement, Perficient will receive a variety of marketing and corporate engagement benefits, and the athletes will be introduced to and spend time with key executives at Perficient’s largest accounts.

“Abraham, Morgan, and Matthew bring wonderful reputations, talents and energy to the newly-formed ‘Team Perficient,’” said Bill Davis, vice president of marketing, Perficient. “We couldn’t be more proud that they’ll now be representing our quickly-growing firm on a global basis.”

“I’m excited to represent a company as ambitious as Perficient,” said Ancer, currently ranked 25th in the world. “And as a proud Mexican, I’m particularly excited about their recent expansion into Latin America.”

“I’m really proud to partner with an enterprise like Perficient that dedicates its time to helping its partners improve productivity and competitiveness,” said Pressel. “Perficient leads their business with the same level of focus and determination that I strive to bring to my game every day on the LPGA Tour. I’m particularly excited about representing Perficient colleagues around the world as we all help the communities where we live and work.”

“Like Perficient, I like to disrupt,” said Wolff, winner of the 2019 3M Open. “My focus is to keep swinging my swing and pushing myself to be the best, which I’m excited to do as part of a team as aspirational and determined as Perficient’s.”

Ancer and Wolf compete next in the BMW Championship beginning Thursday, Aug. 27, while Pressel prepares for the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G.

About Perficient

Perficient is a leading global digital consultancy. We imagine, create, engineer, and run digital transformation solutions that help our clients exceed customers’ expectations, outpace competition, and grow their business. With unparalleled strategy, creative, and technology capabilities, we bring big thinking and innovative ideas, along with a practical approach to help the world’s largest enterprises and biggest brands succeed. Traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, Perficient is a member of the Russell 2000 index and the S&P SmallCap 600 index. Perficient is an award-winning Adobe Platinum Partner, Platinum Level IBM business partner, a Microsoft National Service Provider and Gold Certified Partner, an Oracle Platinum Partner, a Gold Salesforce Consulting Partner, a Sitecore Platinum Partner, and a VMware Authorized Partner. For more information, visit www.perficient.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Some of the statements contained in this news release that are not purely historical statements discuss future expectations or state other forward-looking information related to financial results and business outlook for 2020. Those statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the statements. The forward-looking information is based on management’s current intent, belief, expectations, estimates, and projections regarding our company and our industry. You should be aware that those statements only reflect our predictions. Actual events or results may differ substantially. Important factors that could cause our actual results to be materially different from the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) those disclosed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2019, as supplemented by the risk factor contained under the heading “Risk Factors” in our quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2020.