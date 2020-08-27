M Health Fairview and Partners Honored with the Most ‘Top Doctors’ in Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--M Health Fairview and its partners are proud to announce that 350 physicians from across the system have been recognized as high-performing doctors by Minnesota Monthly in 2020. That’s more than any other health system in Minnesota.

“ Congratulations to our exceptional Top Doctor honorees,” said Mark Welton, MD, Fairview’s chief medical officer. “ They exemplify the clinical excellence, community focus, and drive to improve healthcare that distinguish the M Health Fairview system.”

Minnesota Monthly’s Top Doctors rankings are determined by a survey sent to thousands of licensed doctors in the 11-county metro area, as well as Olmsted County. Survey participants are asked to nominate one or more doctors whom they would choose if they or a loved one were seeking medical care. Year after year, doctors from Fairview, M Physicians, and the independent clinics in the network rank among the best.

This year, the magazine honored more than 900 total doctors from a variety of Minnesota healthcare systems. Our winners represent 49 different medical specialty areas.

“ We’re delighted to have the highest number of doctors on the list this year. The fact that we have honorees in so many medical specialties demonstrates that our system is prepared to offer you top-notch care, no matter the nature of your healthcare need,” said Bevan Yueh, MD. MPH, interim CEO of M Physicians.

Click here for the complete list of Fairview, M Physicians, and Fairview Physician Associates doctors recognized in 2020 by Minnesota Monthly.

