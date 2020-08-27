Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake to Open in October 2022

TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., announced that it will open Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake in October 2022. Chengdu, the capital of Sichuan Province, is a new first-tier city in China and host to many of the world's leading companies. The company has contracted with Aerotropolis City Development Group Co., Ltd. to manage the new property through its joint venture BTG Nikko International Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Known as “the country of heaven and land of abundance" since ancient times, Chengdu is famous for its mild climate and abundant food cultivation, making it a comfortable place to live. In recent years, it has been increasingly seen as the one of the most important cities in southwest China.

The hotel will be located in the Tianfu Yixin Lake development area in the Shuangliu district, about 20 km from the center of Chengdu. Part of an urban development project, the 8.4 square kilometer plot of land will be divided into four areas with residential, educational, medical, commercial, sports and office facilities surrounded by greenery and lakes. The hotel will be located in the business zone, a central feature of the development project. In the future, five subway lines are planned that will cross the development area, improving access to the city and the airport.

The new hotel will feature 303 guest rooms with a standard area of approximately 45 square meters, including suite rooms. In addition to Japanese and Chinese cuisine, all-day dining and a lobby bar lounge, there will be banquet halls, conference rooms, fitness facilities and an indoor swimming pool, supporting a wide range of business and local customer needs.

Toshihiro Ogita, President, Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., commented, “We are very pleased to be opening our first hotel in Sichuan Province, China. The new hotel is aimed at strengthening the company’s network of properties in China. We hope to further raise awareness of our Okura Nikko Hotels brand in China.”

Overview of Hotel Nikko Chengdu Yixin Lake

Total floor space: around 35,000 square meters

Layout: 24 floors and 1 floor below ground (floors 5-13 will be offices)

Number of guest rooms: 303

Restaurants: Japanese, Chinese, All-day Dining, Lobby Bar Lounge

Banquet & conference facilities: 2 banquet halls, 6 conference rooms

Facilities: Executive lounge, children’s play room, fitness center, indoor pool

Access: About 10 km from Chengdu Shuangliu International Airport

About Aerotropolis City Development Group Co., Ltd.

The company is a state-owned enterprise funded by the Chengdu Shuangliu District Government. It was established in 2008. It is mainly engaged in the planning, development, funding and management of transportation infrastructure.

About Hotel Okura Co., Ltd. and Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd.

Hotel Okura Co., Ltd., founded in 1958, opened its flagship Hotel Okura Tokyo in 1962 as a first-class hotel that quickly became renowned worldwide for its blending of traditional Japanese beauty with the very best in accommodation, cuisine and service. It closed its doors in August 2015, and after four years of rebuilding work reopened as The Okura Tokyo in September 2019.

Hotel Okura has extensive expertise in the hospitality world, including asset ownership and hotel development, as well as hotel management, the restaurant business and chain operations through its subsidiaries and other group companies. The brand unites member hotels under its “Best Accommodation, Cuisine and Service” philosophy to ensure that all guests enjoy Okura’s signature hospitality, which combines Japanese attention to detail and Western functionality. Please visit www.okura.com

Okura Nikko Hotel Management Co., Ltd., a subsidiary of Hotel Okura, operates 78 properties (52 in Japan and 26 overseas) encompassing some 24,350 guest rooms (as of August 27, 2020) under three hotel groups: Okura Hotels & Resorts, Nikko Hotels International and Hotel JAL City. Please visit www.okura-nikko.com.