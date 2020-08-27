Monotype and House Industries Announce a Collaboration That Will Make Fonts Available to Creative Teams and Promote the Role of Typography in Culture

WOBURN, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Monotype and House Industries today announced a collaboration that will make it easier for creative professionals to license and access the typography they need. Beginning immediately, House Industries fonts can now be licensed through Monotype’s enterprise account teams, with a standard process that is already used by many leading global brands.

Over the coming months, the fonts will be made available in Monotype’s Mosaic, an all-in-one solution for font discovery, expertise, collaboration and management, as well as to the broader creative community through e-commerce channels like MyFonts.com.

By licensing House Industries fonts through Monotype’s channels, brands will be able to manage their enterprise licenses and creative assets properly - lowering risk, increasing efficiency, and reducing the administrative burden on creative teams, freeing them up to focus on designing experiences for an ever-changing marketplace.

In a new, “digital-by-default” era, brands need to remove barriers to creativity, and deploy a more adaptable set of creative assets, platforms, and strategies in order to compete. With this partnership, brands will have more streamlined access to popular designs like Neutraface, Burbank, Municipal, and others.

A content factory: elevating the role of typography in design.

Typography is everywhere. It helps the brands from which we buy convey their personalities, it informs and entertains us in the media we consume, and it allows us to navigate our world in a growing set of connected devices. While typography has always been important, it’s more critical now than ever before.

To help elevate the value of type and showcase the role it plays across both culture and commerce, Monotype and House also announced that they will co-create an ongoing series of content which will leverage their unique styles, expertise, and histories.

Today, at Monotype’s Brand Talks Connected virtual event, Mark Borden, Head of Creative Strategy, Editor-in-Chief, House Industries, will deliver a keynote kicking off the collaboration entitled, “Dr. Fontlove or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Global Digital Transformation.” The talk will be delivered again next week for creatives in Europe.

“House Industries is one of the most respected design studios in the world,” said Brett Zucker, CMO at Monotype. “This collaboration will make it far easier for global brands to license and use the fonts they need. It is also an opportunity for two organizations who are passionate about the importance of typography, to bring our diverse perspectives together and provide more value to brands, agencies, and the creative community at-large.”

“House is excited to plug into the Monotype stack to amplify why we started making fonts in 1993: to return the art of typography to its lead role in Commercial Art,” says House founder Andy Cruz.

To learn more about the collaboration, including how your brand can gain access to popular House fonts, visit our website.

About Monotype

Monotype empowers creative minds to build and express authentic brands through design, technology and expertise. Further information is available at www.monotype.com. Follow Monotype on Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Monotype is a trademark of Monotype Imaging Inc. registered in the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office and may be registered in certain other jurisdictions. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

©2020 Monotype Imaging Holdings Inc. All rights reserved.

About House Industries

House Industries is a design studio that makes fonts, creates products, takes commissions and welcomes collaborations. The House Industries approach is rooted in drawing, painting, and lettering. These traditional techniques give our work a warmth and soul which comes through in everything we make, from simple children’s blocks to digital fonts that help the world communicate.