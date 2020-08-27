Match Me Cards® Launches Alternative to Online Dating

Match Me Cards® is a new dating tool with an offline approach. Customers design a personalized card to share with trusted acquaintances—turning their network into matchmakers. Digital image card ($12.99) | Printed set of cards w/ digital image card (starting at $44.49) (Graphic: Business Wire)

Match Me Cards® is a new dating tool with an offline approach. Customers design a personalized card to share with trusted acquaintances—turning their network into matchmakers. Digital image card ($12.99) | Printed set of cards w/ digital image card (starting at $44.49) (Graphic: Business Wire)

DENVER--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Singles tired of dating apps now have a tool to turn their friends, family, and even colleagues into personal matchmakers. Match Me Cards® (www.matchmecards.com) is an alternative to online dating that encourages singles to #changeyourdatinggame.

Customers use Match Me Cards®’ online tool to design a 2”x3.5” card (think baseball cards for dating) that can be ordered in printed and/or digital format, then shared in-person or via text message with their trusted network to help make connections. The design includes one photo on the front and four personalized Q&As on the reverse. Creation time is less than 15 minutes, and all customers receive a digital version within seconds of ordering. Access images for media use.

Erica Younkin, Founder, came up with the idea after two realizations: the time spent on dating apps wasn’t worth the result; she wanted support and input from people she trusted.

Younkin, who built the company with business partner and Chief Technology Officer Bill Catlin, didn’t expect to launch during a global health crisis that would require social distancing. However, she believes singles should still be dating right now:

“Human connection is vital to our happiness. In a unique way, COVID-19 is a connecter. It also allows us to take things slow, be safe, and really get to know someone.”

The feedback has been positive, starting with a Kickstarter campaign in June that raised nearly $5,000 and 50 pre-orders from supporters.

“Match Me Cards has recreated dating by giving me an opportunity to meet someone in a fun, flirty, simple and REAL way… it’s brought the significance of the human connection back!” – Phoebe Hills

In a 2019 study by Match: 20% of participants said they met their most recent date through an online dating site/app, whereas 43% met through a person or community they knew. Younkin believes matchmaking is ripe for a comeback.

“The best experiences I've had dating happened when friends introduced me to their friends. Match Me Cards makes that happen, with more ease and less awkward.” – Cat Jaffee, Producer & Co-Host, LoveSick Podcast

During September, Match Me Cards® is offering a 15% discount with code MATCHME.