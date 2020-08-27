 Allscripts Continuing to Lead in Physician Practice Market With Series of New Wins

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allscripts ambulatory business has seen increasing momentum with 18 new physician practices selecting Allscripts (Nasdaq: MDRX) this year for ambulatory and population health solutions to help provide safer patient care, streamline operations and improve revenue for their organizations.

Family Medical Associates of Raleigh selected Allscripts® Practice Management, Allscripts Professional EHR™, Allscripts Payerpath and personal health record Allscripts FollowMyHealth® to manage its revenue cycle effectively and help provide high-quality care to its patients. Family Medical Associates of Raleigh provides family medicine to patients of all ages. It has been a Patient-Centered Medical Home (PCMH) since 2010, providing comprehensive and continuous medical care with the goal of improving the health of all patients.

Urology Centers of Alabama (UCA) selected Allscripts Practice Management, Allscripts Professional EHR, Allscripts Payerpath and personal health record, Allscripts FollowMyHealth. UCA is the largest urology group in Alabama, serving the Birmingham and surrounding areas. UCA specializes in the comprehensive treatment of urological disorders using the most advanced technology available. UCA has Centers of Excellence in the treatment of Prostate, Kidney and Bladder Cancer, Erectile Dysfunction, Female Incontinence, Robotic Surgery, Kidney Stones and Medical Research. With 24 urologists, two urogynecologists, two radiation oncologists, one medical oncologist, one pathologist, a team of physicians’ assistants and nurse practitioners and more than 200 employees, the practice has earned a well-deserved reputation for excellence in the Birmingham, AL medical community.

“Urology Centers of Alabama wanted to partner with an EHR provider that would allow us to continue our mission of providing state-of-the-art, patient-centered urologic care with integrity and compassion,” said Jason Biddy, Chief Executive Officer, Urology Centers of Alabama. “We feel confident that Allscripts will allow us to continue this mission and we look forward to a longstanding partnership.”

Urology Associates of Mobile selected the Allscripts Professional EHR suite, Allscripts Payerpath and personal health record Allscripts FollowMyHealth to help improve outcomes and streamline the patient experience. Urology Associates of Mobile is a renowned medical practice that provides the highest level of urologic, urogynecologic and urologic oncologic care at its locations in Mobile, Foley, Daphne, Grove Hill, Thomasville, AL and Lucedale, Mississippi.

AllCare Health, located in Grants Pass, OR, selected Allscripts Practice Management, Allscripts Professional EHR, Allscripts Payerpath and personal health record Allscripts FollowMyHealth to help independent physicians thrive and care for South Oregon’s population. AllCare Health is a physician-led organization that offers a wide range of quality health plans and services designed to meet the needs of the state’s diverse communities. Its team and integrated network of healthcare providers are fully committed to improving physician-led, member-focused healthcare for the communities within southern Oregon.

“We picked Allscripts because they have all the tools our physician practices and management services organization need,” said AllCare Health Director, eHealth Business Services, Greg Halsted. “An integrated EMR, PM, clearinghouse, portal and telehealth are allowing us to streamline operations and reduce the need for third party connections.”

Synovation Medical Group, located in Pasadena, CA selected Allscripts Practice Management, Allscripts Professional EHR, Allscripts Payerpath, Allscripts Revenue Cycle Management Services and personal health record Allscripts FollowMyHealth. Synovation Medical Group is a physician-owned, medical practice management company that provides physicians and healthcare organizations with comprehensive business support, management and marketing services, billing and collections solutions, and surgery center and real estate development. The organization also offers practice development, physician office staffing, IT support and medical practice consulting.

“We did a significant amount of due diligence during our vendor search, specifically around clinical, financial, and patient engagement operations,” said Synovation Medical Group Chief Information Officer, Damian Dyer. “Allscripts showed they have a robust platform that can serve the needs of our growing organization.”

“Physician practices and clinics play a critical role in the care continuum and are currently facing significant challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Leah Jones, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Allscripts Ambulatory. “At Allscripts, we pride ourselves on offering solutions that receive significant input from physician users and advisors, like Allscripts Professional EHR. We’re excited to partner with these physician practices to continuously improve the quality of patient care delivered by their organizations.”

