State of Indiana Chooses UnitedHealthcare to Serve its Hoosier Care Connect Program Beneficiaries

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration, which is partnering with managed care health plans to improve people’s health and well-being and reduce health care costs, has selected UnitedHealthcare to administer its Hoosier Care Connect program. The program will serve eligible aged, blind and disabled members, as well as a portion of the foster population, including those receiving adoption assistance, and current and former foster children. The four-year contract is slated to begin on April 1, 2021, and will include two one-year renewal options.

“We are honored to have the opportunity to work with the state of Indiana to ensure beneficiaries utilizing its Hoosier Care Connect program have access to value-based, sustainable, person-centered solutions,” said Tim Spilker, CEO, UnitedHealthcare Community & State. “Our mission is to help people live healthier lives and to help make the health system work better for everyone, and we are committed to improving the overall health of plan participants.”

UnitedHealthcare was one of three companies procured to administer Hoosier Care Connect, which included two incumbents. They will work closely with the state to improve the overall health and well-being of Hoosiers through whole-person, coordinated care, which addresses both medical needs and social supports and services such as access to addiction support and medically assisted treatment, food, transportation, employment and housing.

The company will be prepared to offer health benefit plans for more than 90,000 adults and children who meet qualifications for the Hoosier Care Connect program. Membership will include access to UnitedHealthcare Community Plan’s care provider network, wellness programs and comprehensive health coverage. This includes preventive care, primary care, hospitalization, prescriptions and other health and wellness services, often at low or no cost.

Currently, UnitedHealthcare employs more than 3,600 people in Indiana serving nearly 1 million members in commercial, Medicare and Dual Special Needs plans in Indiana. In 2018, Indiana community-based organizations received investments and grants totaling more than $500,000 through the United Health Foundation, business and corporate giving and employee giving campaigns. More than 30,000 providers and 180 hospitals are under contract with UnitedHealthcare in the state. For more information, visit www.uhccommunityplan.com/in.

About UnitedHealthcare

UnitedHealthcare is dedicated to helping people live healthier lives and making the health system work better for everyone by simplifying the health care experience, meeting consumer health and wellness needs, and sustaining trusted relationships with care providers. In the United States, UnitedHealthcare offers the full spectrum of health benefit programs for individuals, employers, and Medicare and Medicaid beneficiaries, and contracts directly with more than 1.2 million physicians and care professionals, and 6,500 hospitals and other care facilities nationwide. The company also provides health benefits and delivers care to people through owned and operated health care facilities in South America. UnitedHealthcare is one of the businesses of UnitedHealth Group (NYSE: UNH), a diversified health care company. For more information, visit UnitedHealthcare at www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.