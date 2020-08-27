 DCG Enters into Bitcoin Mining with Newest Subsidiary: Foundry

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Digital Currency Group (DCG), a global enterprise that builds, buys, and invests in blockchain companies, today announced a new wholly-owned subsidiary: Foundry. Quietly formed in 2019, Foundry offers institutional expertise, capital, and market intelligence to digital asset miners and manufacturers, providing them with the resources to build, maintain, and secure decentralized networks. Mike Colyer, a former Core Scientific executive, was tapped to be Foundry’s Chief Executive Officer.

Foundry was created to meet the institutional demand for improved capital access, market efficiency, and transparency in the bitcoin mining industry. The company currently offers three services for the mining ecosystem: equipment financing and procurement; mining and staking; and consulting and advisory services.

Since its inception, Foundry has already emerged as one of the largest bitcoin miners in North America. It has also extended tens of millions of dollars in equipment financing to other mining organizations and helped to procure approximately half of the bitcoin mining equipment delivered in North America this year.

“We want to empower decentralized infrastructure in the new digital economy, and our work will support the development and growth of mining operations — particularly in North America,” said Mike Colyer, CEO of Foundry. “We are a business built by miners for miners, and we are partnering with entrepreneurs who share our mission of advancing the industry and creating a decentralized mining ecosystem.”

DCG has committed to invest more than $100 million into Foundry through 2021. For the first time, miners and manufacturers can access trusted partners and capital resources through the powerful DCG network.

“Our mission at DCG is to accelerate the development of a better financial system,” said Barry Silbert, Founder and CEO of DCG. “Digital asset mining and staking provide the backbone of the blockchain technology that will drive that advancement. Foundry is bringing critical resources and guidance to an essential corner of the industry, and Mike Colyer and his team have the expertise, credibility, and integrity to support the evolving needs of miners and manufacturers.”

Foundry is focused on partnering with key players in the mining and staking industry with the goal of creating greater access to digital asset mining, decentralizing geographic opportunity, and bringing more legitimacy and transparency to the bitcoin mining ecosystem. In addition, Foundry expects to work closely with energy companies and governments to help formulate and execute their mining strategies.

“Foundry’s understanding of the mining industry and DCG’s full support have made it a key partner in our expansion across North America in the past year. We plan to continue collaborating with Foundry as we focus on increasing our global market share,” said Jordan Chen, COO of Shenzhen-based bitcoin miner manufacturer MicroBT.

“Through Foundry’s work and financial support of our end customers, we have been able to ship a significant number of machines into the US this year,” said Su Ke, Global Sales and Marketing Director of Antminer at Bitmain. “Foundry’s institutional grade services for North American businesses and its team’s expertise have played a key role in making this happen. We look forward to working closely with Foundry to reach even more customers and provide an even better experience to them.”

In addition to Foundry, DCG is the parent company of Grayscale Investments, the largest asset manager in the digital currency industry, Genesis, the world's first full-service digital currency prime broker, and CoinDesk, the leading blockchain industry media and events company. DCG is also an investor in more than 160 companies around the world.

Colyer and his team are based in Rochester, New York.

About Foundry

A subsidiary of DCG, Foundry is a financing and advisory company focused on digital asset mining and staking. With the mission of empowering decentralized infrastructure for a digital world, Foundry provides North American digital asset mining businesses with capital and intelligence.

Foundry is based in Rochester, NY. For more information, please visit foundrydigital.com.

About DCG

Founded in 2015 by Barry Silbert, Digital Currency Group is a global enterprise that builds, buys, and invests in blockchain companies all over the world. As the most active investor in the blockchain space, DCG sits at the epicenter of the blockchain industry, backing more than 160 companies in 30+ countries. In addition to its investment portfolio, DCG is the parent company of Grayscale Investments, Genesis, CoinDesk, and Foundry.

DCG is based in New York City. For more information, please visit dcg.co.