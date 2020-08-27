Affirm Partners with Callaway Golf Company to Offer a Modern Way to Pay for Premium Golf Equipment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm, a more flexible and transparent alternative to credit cards, today announced a partnership with premium golf equipment and active lifestyle brand, Callaway Golf Company, whose portfolio includes Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew, and Jack Wolfskin. Now golfers and enthusiasts alike have the option to buy Callaway Golf’s best-in-class golf equipment, accessories, and products, as well as OGIO’s industry-leading bags with Affirm. By choosing to pay with Affirm at checkout, an eligible customer can split the cost of their purchase over three, six, or 12 months, with as low as 0% APR and no late or hidden fees. For example, if you purchase a $600 golf club, it might cost $100/mo over 6 months at 0% APR.

According to the National Golf Foundation (NGF), 34.2 million Americans played golf in 2019 and about a third of those players were young adults, ages 18 to 34. In recent months, the number of players has been rising — the NGF estimated a 20 percent increase in beginning and lapsed golfers this past April through June compared to recent years.

“ Through our partnership with Callaway Golf Company, we’re excited to bring more people the confidence and flexibility to buy Callaway Golf and OGIO’s performance-driven, expertly-crafted gear on a payment schedule that works for them,” said Silvija Martincevic, Chief Commercial Officer at Affirm.

Shoppers can select Affirm at checkout and check eligibility in less than a minute, after entering five pieces of simple information. Approved shoppers can pay with Affirm in-store and online at Callaway Golf as well as online at OGIO.com today for purchases over $250.

Callaway Golf Company joins Affirm’s network of over 6,000 retail partners, including leading fitness and active lifestyle brands such as adidas, Eddie Bauer, Mirror, Peloton, Tonal, and Yeti. Offering Affirm at check out drives overall sales, increasing average order value by 85%. Trusted by 5.6 million customers, Affirm approves on average 20% more customers than its competitors and 67% of its loans are from repeat customers.

About Affirm

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 5.6 million consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they’ll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 6,000 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm’s originating bank partner Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.

About Callaway Golf Company

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) is a premium golf equipment and active lifestyle company with a portfolio of global brands, including Callaway Golf, Odyssey, OGIO, TravisMathew and Jack Wolfskin. Through an unwavering commitment to innovation, Callaway manufactures and sells premium golf clubs, golf balls, golf and lifestyle bags, golf and lifestyle apparel and other accessories. For more information please visit www.callawaygolf.com, www.odysseygolf.com, www.ogio.com, www.travismathew.com, and www.jack-wolfskin.com.