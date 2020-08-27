Major North American Airline Selects AstroNova’s Flight Deck Printers for New Aircraft

WEST WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AstroNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALOT), a global leader in data visualization technologies, today announced that it has closed a deal with a major North American air carrier for the exclusive purchase of the Company’s narrow-format flight deck printers for its Boeing 737 aircraft.

“This exclusive, multi-year commitment from a leading airline is a great endorsement of the many operational benefits provided by our industry leading ToughWriter® 640 printers,” said AstroNova President and CEO Greg Woods. “Our smaller, lighter weight printer provides significant fuel savings over the life of the aircraft.

“The other important benefit of the printer to our customers is the capability of having a paper record of aircraft weight and balance, takeoff and landing information, in-flight weather and messages between the pilots and air traffic control,” Woods said. “Our products play an essential role in pilot workload reduction and safe and efficient aircraft operations.”

AstroNova’s ToughWriter 640 printer provides a weight reduction of up to nearly 50 percent, a significant improvement in reliability, lower power consumption and a compact form factor compared to existing flight deck printers.

