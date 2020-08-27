Iron Bow Technologies’ Healthcare Solutions and ViiMed Form Strategic Relationship

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Iron Bow Technologies, an information technology solutions provider to healthcare, government and commercial markets, is pleased to announce the formation of a strategic relationship with ViiMed, a highly innovative DC-based virtual care platform company. The partnership combines Iron Bow’s 10 years of telehealth and virtual care solution and services expertise with ViiMed’s workflow-centric virtual care platform to deliver on the promise of next generation virtual care solutions for enterprise organizations.

When asked about the relationship, Phil Newman, CEO and Chief Product Officer of ViiMed, said, “We’re honored to form this relationship with Iron Bow. They have a great and collaborative team, and most importantly, we share a common vision of taking a true platform approach to virtual care.”

Rene LaVigne, Iron Bow’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “We’ve been partnered with ViiMed for some time now and are excited to take the next step in structuring a more strategic business partnership to maximize the synergies our respective organizations bring in driving innovations in virtual care. The ViiMed platform is impressive, as a true virtual care platform. This combined with our virtual care solutions and services, now enables us to offer a holistic solution set for clients around the world.”

Together, the companies are already underway collaborating with leading healthcare organizations that are looking toward creating an enterprise-class virtual care infrastructure. To find out more visit ironbowhealthcare.com.

About Iron Bow

Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions is a leading digital health and IT solution provider dedicated to successfully transforming clients’ technology investments into robust business capabilities. Working with healthcare, government and commercial clients, Iron Bow brings over 30 years of technical expertise as well as domain and market knowledge to deliver the right solution to achieve desired business outcomes. Iron Bow Healthcare Solutions empowers providers and patients through the implementation of telehealth. Through our knowledge of the healthcare industry, the depth of our technical expertise, and our workflow process awareness, we enable enhanced patient outcomes through increased access to remote care. Learn more at https://ironbowhealthcare.com/.

About ViiMed

ViiMed, a DC-based virtual care platform company, focuses on enterprise-level virtual care solutions. ViiMed enables these organizations to create a workflow-centric, centrally deployed virtual care framework that fully complements existing IT infrastructures. The company focuses on delivering highly secure, scalable, and modern virtual care solutions for federal agencies and large commercial enterprises. Learn more at https://viimed.com.