Connectivity Source ‘Connects’ With Its Associates Using Opterus’ Retail Solutions

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Opterus Inc., the leading global provider of cost-effective, web-based store communications and task management solutions, today announced that Connectivity Source, one of the largest and fastest growing T-Mobile Premium Partners, is now live with Opterus’ flagship solution, Ops-Center, and Holler, Opterus’ retail secure mobile social collaboration app, as its centralized communications solutions.

In 2019, Connectivity Source had the opportunity to revolutionize its in-field employee experience to further empower employees and improve the customer experience through customer loyalty, increased spend and positive word of mouth. By moving away from purchasing a multitude of technologies to meet a variety of pain points, Connectivity Source wanted a holistic solution. To achieve this, Connectivity Source selected Opterus’ retail solutions. After one month for onboarding and training, currently all Connectivity Source stores and office personnel are using OpsCenter and Holler.

“While an empowered workforce was undoubtedly important before, maybe more than ever, in this ‘new next’ of COVID-19, engaged and satisfied employees are the store’s foundation to ensuring that customers feel safe, issues are handled quickly, and everyone in the organization can communicate in an efficient and transparent manner,” said Jason Brandenburger, SVP and chief operating officer, Connectivity Source. “Communication between the front and back office teams has never been as efficient and transparent as it is with Opterus’ OpsCenter.”

With the Opterus solution and partnership, Connectivity Source has found a streamlined way to send both formal and informal communications. Through OpsCenter, the retailers are able to send communications and gather compliance information for “must-read” items, and Holler provides an informal channel to communicate to staff and create enhanced engagement through comments and likes, sharing best practices, and recognizing staff for the incredible work they are doing. Additional business results include increased task compliance KPIs, improved first contact resolution, decreased shrink and average resolution time.

“We are very excited to add Connectivity Source to the Opterus family,” said Janet Hawkins, president and CEO, Opterus Inc. “We love seeing the value the Opterus solutions can bring to a retailer under normal circumstances, and are very happy that even during a pandemic, retailers can provide effective and efficient communication that will help keep associates and the customers shopping in their stores safe and healthy.”

About Opterus Inc.

Opterus Inc. is a leading global provider of a cost-effective, easy-to-implement store information and execution management solution that increases productivity and improves retail enterprise communications. Opterus Store Ops-Center software is an on-demand, web-based retail portal designed to communicate corporate policy and day-to-day objectives between corporate office and store locations. Deployed in over 45 countries in 30 different languages, the solution is specifically designed for retail operations, and provides store personnel with clear, concise and timely direction, along with the proper tools to best do their jobs to support corporate initiatives. Opterus is based in Toronto, Ontario and was founded in 2006 by a group of seasoned retail industry technology veterans. For additional information about Opterus, please visit http://www.opterus.com.

About Connectivity Source

Connectivity Source was born in 1999 with the opening of our first retail location and has been rapidly growing ever since. We operate wireless retail stores throughout fourteen states. Our success is based on our amazing team who provide sales excellence and operational soundness while having fun. For 18 years, we’ve had the honor of winning the prestigious Platinum Partners Award, given to the top agents. We are excited to celebrate our 21st year in wireless retail.

We are proud of our reputation as a dedicated, consistent and reliable advocate for our carrier partners. We value each customer, regardless of size, and strive daily to ensure complete satisfaction. Our team consists of hundreds of passionate CSNation members striving to serve our customers and to make those customers friends the #CSWay! Please visit: https://www.connectivitysource.net/