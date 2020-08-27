Tim Hortons® U.S. Announces Return of Pumpkin Spice Product Line-Up

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Tim Hortons® U.S. restaurants are welcoming Fall with the return of their pumpkin spice product line-up, available beginning September 9, 2020 at participating Tim Hortons® U.S. restaurants for a limited-time only. Food and beverage items include a Pumpkin Spice Iced Capp®, Pumpkin Spice Iced Latte, Pumpkin Spice Latte, Pumpkin Spice Timbits®, Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut, Pumpkin Spice Muffin and brand-new this year, a Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut.

The new Fall line-up includes:

Pumpkin Spice Latte is a creamy espresso-based beverage served either hot or cold with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Iced Cap is a sweet and cold beverage with pumpkin spice syrup, topped with whipped cream and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

Pumpkin Spice Muffin features a pumpkin spice muffin with cream cheese filling.

Pumpkin Spice Timbits® is a sweet pumpkin spice cake donut hole, with a glazed exterior.

Pumpkin Spice Glaze Donut is a pumpkin spice flavored cake ring donut coated with a sugary glaze.

Pumpkin Spice Dream Donut is a pumpkin spice ring donut covered with sweet frosting, topped with vanilla buttercream, graham cracker toppings and pumpkin spice syrup drizzle.

For more information and availability, visit http://www.timhortons.com/US or follow Tim Hortons on Twitter or Instagram at @TimHortonsUS and Facebook at www.facebook.com/TimHortons.

