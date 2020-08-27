Ware2Go Integrates With Google to Deliver 'Free and Fast' Shipping Commitments to Online Shoppers

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ware2Go, a UPS (NYSE:UPS) company that helps merchants simplify fast delivery to customers, today announced a new e-commerce partnership and integration with Google Shopping. The integration will dynamically display free, fast delivery promises within merchants’ Google ads, based on real-time inventory availability across Ware2Go’s fulfillment network. These annotations will help merchants optimize ad efficiency using Google Shopping, driving revenue by advertising free, fast shipping offers much earlier in the buyer’s journey, including at the point of initial product research via Google Search.

"Ware2Go is committed to building relationships with partners that enable merchants to exceed customer expectations across commerce,” commented Ware2Go CEO Steve Denton. “By pairing the new Google Free and Fast offering with our flexible and scalable fulfillment solution, merchants can grow their market demand faster by positioning their delivery speed as a revenue driver.”

In fact, a recent Ware2Go survey indicated that 52% of merchants found a fast shipping promise to be the most effective tactic to increase cart conversion, with nearly 65% of merchants reporting an increase of up to 25% in conversion rates when 1-2 day delivery was offered.

Google’s own research into behavioral shopping patterns shows clear consumer preference for products with a free and fast delivery promise, demonstrating that Ware2Go’s extended 1-2 day delivery footprint not only increases customer satisfaction but also drives conversions and ultimately top line revenue for its merchants. When Ware2Go’s merchant partner O2 Natural Recovery, a sports recovery and energy drink brand, began including their fast shipping promise in their advertising messaging, they saw a clear uptick in overall sales.

“Partnering with Ware2Go was a game-changer for our marketing strategy. Once we were able to deliver within 1-2 days, our customers were floored. By promoting faster shipping guarantees at the top of the sales funnel we expect conversion rates to increase,” said Dave Colina, Founder and CEO at O2.

According to initial data from Google Shopping, merchants displaying the free and fast annotation saw a 7% increase in conversions, a 10% increase in conversions per dollar, and a 9% overall conversion rate. In addition, Ware2Go’s data-driven insights around fulfillment-node, demand forecasting, and inventory optimization will allow merchants to leverage a fully optimized supply chain in support of their Google fast and free advertising efforts.

About Ware2Go

