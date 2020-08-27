Fast-Growing CPA Firm Gheen & Co. Relies on Wrike to Manage and Deliver Secure Client Communications

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wrike, the most versatile collaborative work management platform, today announced Gheen & Co., CPA, LLC, a leading certified public accounting firm, is using Wrike to create, structure, and track the high volume of tasks and projects for their clients’ communications and deliverables.

“We’re not like a tax-return shop – we’ve got hundreds of things to do outside of tax season,” said Mark Tuggle, Chief Operating Officer, Gheen & Co., CPA, LLC. “That’s why it was really critical for us to find a platform that can help us on the task management front. With Wrike, we have implemented a system that expedites everyday deliverables for our clients as well as increases workplace productivity.”

Gheen & Co. was looking for a solution that would allow their accounting teams to organize tasks for each unique project and automate the assignment process. The firm uses Wrike Blueprints as a game plan – for each client, they can outline what is expected, organize activities, log client deliverables, and immediately assign tasks to team members. Since deliverables are assigned and completed as blueprinted tasks in Wrike, external clients are not in the system as collaborators and the team can focus on internal success.

Noting the success with Wrike Blueprints, the firm leveraged Wrike’s APIs with existing platforms to further improve efficiencies in other areas. Wrike’s integration with Microsoft Power Automate triggers an automation process to streamline the onboarding of new clients. And Wrike manages client communications with the firm’s Zendesk integration. Job tickets pop up as tasks within the Wrike dashboard of the assignee who can view the original job information from that ticket, as communicated over a phone call or email, through its Zendesk link. With Wrike, the firm can quickly organize client emails and set due dates, and not have to track the work in email inboxes.

“Wrike’s easy-to-use and adaptable interface continues to bring success to the firm,” added Tuggle. “We now can accurately track how long the team has spent on a project with in-system time trackers – this visibility has been lacking. And we can really manage our internal processes and complete our deliverables to our clients as efficiently and effectively as possible.”

“Leading firms understand the challenges in effectively managing client communications,” said Saranya Babu, Wrike’s Senior Vice President of Marketing. “With Wrike, Gheen & Co. will benefit from an integrated collaborative work management platform, allowing the firm to focus on supporting its clients’ needs.”

For additional details on how Gheen & Co. is using Wrike, please read the case study: Wrike API Drives Innovation & Efficiency for Gheen & Co., CPA.

