Back-to-School Without a Glitch: Idaho Virtual Academy Opens its Online Doors for the New School Year

MERIDIAN, Idaho--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA), a tuition-free full-time online public school, serving students in grades K-12 throughout the state, is ready to get back to work providing Idaho students with the safe and comprehensive education they need during these historic times. Students and teachers will open their laptops to log on and start the 2020-2021 school year Monday, August 31.

The first day of school comes as families across the state are frustrated and nervous about what the new school year will mean in the face of a global pandemic. Until this confusion is settled, attending school online at home can be a safe alternative.

As part of the Idaho public school system, and staffed by state-licensed teachers, IDVA offers a personalized approach to learning, delivering rich, engaging curriculum designed to assist students who seek alternative pathways to education.

“Parents are anxious about what the upcoming school year is going to look like, and we can’t really blame them,” said IDVA Head of School Kelly Edginton. “Rest assured, we’ve been doing this in Idaho for 18 years. We know how to do it right. Even if you don’t end up at IDVA, we are more than happy to answer any questions you may have.”

Students choose online school for a variety of reasons including advanced learning, a bullying-free environment, and the ability to support extracurricular pursuits or medical needs. The IDVA online platform gives students the opportunity to pursue their academic goals in a supportive environment and at an appropriate pace for their learning style.

More information on IDVA, how to enroll, and a schedule of upcoming events can be found at idva.k12.com/.

About Idaho Virtual Academy

Idaho Virtual Academy (IDVA) is an online public charter school serving students statewide in kindergarten through 12th grade. As part of the Idaho public school system, IDVA is tuition-free and gives parents and families the choice to access the curriculum provided by K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), the nation’s leading provider of K-12 proprietary curriculum and online education programs. Learn more at idva.k12.com.