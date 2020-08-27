2nd STREET TAIWAN, CO., LTD. to Open First Store in Taiwan, 2nd STREET Ximen Taipei, on August 28, 2020, in Taipei, Taiwan

NAGOYA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD., a subsidiary of GEO Holdings (TOKYO: 2681), is set to open 2ND STREET Ximen Taipei, its first shop in Taiwan, in Taipei’s Wanhua District, on August 28, 2020.

Within Japan, GEO Holdings has more than 1,900 shops and EC stores, including GEO Shops, which sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, and 2ND STREET, which handles the sales of pre-owned products, including clothing, furniture, and appliances. Beginning in 2018, the first 2ND STREET shops outside of Japan began to open in the United States and in Malaysia. The first shop in Taiwan is now set to open as well.

Prior to the opening of this first shop, a 2ND STREET pop-up shop was opened to perform test marketing for Taiwan expansion plans. The pop-up was situated in Breeze Nan Shan atre, in Taipei, from April 24 to July 31, 2020. The pop-up attracted the interest of many customers and gave us a feel for the market potential in Taiwan.

2ND STREET Ximen Taipei will carry approximately 7,000 luxurious items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories, carefully selected from approximately 670 2ND STREET shops within Japan. Those items will include selections from Japanese designer brands such as COMME des GARÇONS and UNDER COVER, as well as internationally popular luxury brands like Louis Vuitton and Chanel. The array of items will include reasonably priced quality selections from designer brands and boutiques in the United States and Europe as well. This shop will also offer a purchasing service, in addition to sales.

Note: The timing for the start of the purchasing service is still to be determined.

The shop in Taipei will be laid out, as is the case for 2ND STREET shops in Japan, in ways that categorize the different items and genres, making it easier to find what you are looking for. It will also include venues to brandish and sell recent fashion trends, including street style and casual style. The hospitality provided at the shop will also draw heavily from the Japanese hospitality tradition.

The 2ND STREET Ximen Taipei shop is located in the Ximen neighborhood, in an area often referred to as Taipei’s downtown. Streets are lined with cafés and boutiques, and the area is known as the launching pad for Taiwan’s youth culture and trends. With a wealth of fun shopping opportunities, the area is a draw for both locals and tourists.

Plans call for the opening of three 2ND STREET Taiwan shops by March of 2021.

Comments from Sadaharu Deguchi, Chairman and General Manager

After running a pop-up shop in Breeze Nan Shan atre, through to the end of July, and in advance of opening of first shop this month, we are honored to announce that we can confidently open that first shop.

Our aim is to expand the fan base for 2ND STREET with a combination of the experience developed in Japan for the re-use business and the retail management skills beloved by the people of Taiwan.

I sincerely hope that 2ND STREET Ximen Taipei will become an attractive location for many customers.

2ND STREET Ximen Taipei

Opening Date: Friday, August 28, 2020, local time

Address: 120, 122 Kongming Street, Wanhua District, Taipei City

Hours of Operation: 11:00 until 22:00, local time, seven days a week, 365 days a year

Floor Space: 2420 square feet

Products on Sale: A total of approximately 7,000 items, including clothing, handbags, shoes, and accessories.

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD.

Address: 10F., No. 209, Sec. 1, Civic Blvd., Datong Dist., Taipei City 103, Taiwan (R.O.C.)

Capitalization: 28 million NTD (a wholly-owned subsidiary of GEO Group)

Date of Establishment: August 30, 2019

Director: Sadaharu Deguchi

Business Description: Shop Management and Wholesale Sales for Used Clothing and Accessories

2ND STREET TAIWAN CO., LTD. URLs

Shop: https://2ndstreet.com.tw

ONLINE STORE: https://shopee.tw/2ndstreet_taiwan

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/2ndstreet_taiwan/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/2ndSTREET.TAIWAN/

LINE: https://line.me/R/ti/p/@062zihqb

GEO Holdings

GEO Holdings is a retail business, listed in the first division of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, with 300 billion yen in annual turnover. It manages more than 1,900 shops and EC stores in a wide variety of business formats, including GEO Shops that sell and rent DVDs, CDs, and video games, 2ND STREET shops that handle used clothing, furniture, and appliances, as well as bargain shops and discount stationery stores.

See http://www.geonet.co.jp/english/ for more information.