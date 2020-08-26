Allison Transmission and IndyGo Partner on Next Generation Electric Hybrid Buses

INDIANAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Allison Transmission, the largest global manufacturer of medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems, is pleased to announce its partnership with IndyGo, the Indianapolis Transportation Corporation, where Allison will supply its next generation electric hybrid propulsion solutions for transit buses as part of a 27-unit bus procurement.

The Allison H 40 EP™ will be paired with the industry benchmark Cummins B6.7 in 24 of the 27 Gillig buses. In addition, IndyGo, Allison and Cummins are partnering to lead the charge in innovative propulsion solutions by integrating Allison’s revolutionary new electric hybrid propulsion system, eGen Flex™ into three of IndyGo’s new buses. The eGen Flex Max specified by IndyGo will enable pure electric (engine off) operation for up to 10 miles on any route, at any time, without capital infrastructure investment in charging stations. The eGen Flex system is Allison’s initial product offering under its recently announced eGen portfolio of electric and hybrid electric propulsion solutions.

“By integrating eGen Flex-equipped buses into their fleet, IndyGo has demonstrated to our community that they are committed to reducing dependence on fossil fuels, enhancing the quality of life in our community, protecting the environment, and minimizing their total cost of ownership,” said Rohan Barua, Allison Transmission Vice President of North America Sales. “We are very pleased to continue our long-term partnership with IndyGo and look forward to the innovation this collaboration will deliver to our community.”

The eGen Flex system is capable of improving fuel economy by up to 25% versus a conventional diesel bus, and it has the ability to operate accessories such as air conditioning and electric heat at their optimal efficiency with clean and quiet electric power. Moving these accessories to electric power also reduces the strain on the engine. These capabilities combine to reduce fuel consumption and maintenance costs. The eGen Flex can also eliminate engine emissions and noise while loading and unloading passengers, in dense pedestrian areas, and in zero emission zones and bus depots, enhancing quality of life. The electric vehicle operation in zero emission zones and bus depots through the use of geo-fencing reduces fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions, helping to protect the environment.

“This hybrid powertrain is truly a testament to the technical expertise, product knowledge, and innovation of three great Indiana companies coming together for a common purpose,” said Cummins Premlata Poonia, General Manager North America Bus Business. “Cummins customers depend on innovation to power their success,” continued Poonia. “The successful integration of technologies offered by Allison Transmission and Cummins, Inc., two great Hoosier companies, will help IndyGo achieve this success while minimizing their environmental footprint here in Indianapolis.”

“This partnership with Allison lays the foundation for future collaboration as we jointly advance clean air propulsion and emphasizes our commitment to a clean fleet to improve the greater Indianapolis community and reduce our carbon footprint. IndyGo is in the business of moving people, and the decision to choose Allison electric hybrids directly aligns with IndyGo’s mission in providing safe, reliable and accessible mobility options to Marion County,” said Inez Evans, IndyGo President and Chief Executive Officer.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) is the world’s largest manufacturer of fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, as well as a supplier of commercial vehicle propulsion solutions, including electric hybrid and fully electric propulsion systems. Allison products are used in a wide variety of applications, including on-highway trucks (distribution, refuse, construction, fire and emergency), buses (school, transit and coach), motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment (energy, mining and construction applications) and defense vehicles (wheeled and tracked). Founded in 1915, the company is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, USA. With a market presence in more than 80 countries, Allison has regional headquarters in the Netherlands, China and Brazil with manufacturing facilities in the U.S., Hungary and India. Allison also has approximately 1,500 independent distributor and dealer locations worldwide. For more information, visit allisontransmission.com.

About IndyGo

IndyGo, the Indianapolis Public Transportation Corporation, is committed to connecting the community to economic and cultural opportunities through safe, reliable, and accessible mobility experiences. The IndyGo Red Line is the nation’s first fully-battery electric bus rapid transit line, besides California, and provides 10-15 minute service to an average of 7,000 trips per day through the heart of Indianapolis. To learn more, visit our website, follow us on Twitter @IndyGoBus, or call 317.635.3344.