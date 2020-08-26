InteliChart Selected by Nova Southeastern University to Orchestrate Patient Engagement

FORT MILL, S.C. & FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--InteliChart, the leader in patient engagement technologies, is pleased to announce that Nova Southeastern University (NSU), a top-ranked national research university with multi-specialty health centers and more than 300 providers, has selected Healthy Outcomes to orchestrate engagement across their medical enterprise. A deciding factor in NSU’s choice was InteliChart’s unsurpassed integration with their NextGen EHR and practice management system, as well as the ability to administer a premium portal product across all their practices simultaneously.

“Healthy Outcomes is a platform that was architected and designed specifically to engage patients and healthcare consumers,” said Gary Hamilton, InteliChart CEO. “Engagement, like medicine, is an art and what works for one person may not work for another. That’s why it’s necessary to have a platform with solutions that work together to accommodate multiple engagement pathways. When healthcare organizations like NSU give their patients what they want, they feel listened to, satisfied, and content. InteliChart is pleased to play a role in building that trusted patient/provider relationship.”

Healthy Outcomes supports the dynamic engagement requirements ranging from large hospital systems to small private practices as they each have one common denominator – the patient. For over a decade, InteliChart’s singular focus has also been the patient domain. With our cohesive suite of solutions, providers have the tools they need to effectively manage their patients and encourage them to take an active role in their own healthcare, resulting in a more engaged and healthier patient population.

“We are delighted that our patients are able to attain a higher level of engagement through InteliChart’s Patient Portal, which represents a significant improvement over our legacy patient portal. Our patients now have access to a consumer-driven patient portal that will foster sustained engagement for our patients which ultimately will yield an improved patient experience and better patient outcomes,” said Leonard Pounds, NSU’s VP of Clinical Operations. “Investing in a partnership with InteliChart gives us the flexibility to evolve our patient engagement strategy. Over time, we can add solutions from the Healthy Outcomes platform to elevate our patient intake, outreach, survey and population health processes.”

About Nova Southeastern University (NSU):

At NSU, students don’t just get an education, they get the competitive edge they need for real careers, real contributions and real life. A dynamic, private research university, NSU is providing high-quality educational and research programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and professional degree levels. Established in 1964, the university includes 15 colleges, the 215,000-square-foot Center for Collaborative Research, the private JK-12 grade University School, the world-class NSU Art Museum Fort Lauderdale, and the Alvin Sherman Library, Research and Information Technology Center, one of Florida’s largest public libraries. NSU students learn at our campuses in Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers, Jacksonville, Miami, Miramar, Orlando, Palm Beach, and Tampa, Florida, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico, and online globally. With nearly 200,000 alumni across the nation and globe, the reach of the NSU community is worldwide. Classified as having “high research activity” by the Carnegie Foundation for the Advancement of Teaching, NSU is one of only 50 universities nationwide to also be awarded Carnegie’s Community Engagement Classification, and is also the largest private institution in the United States that meets the U.S. Department of Education’s criteria as a Hispanic-serving Institution. Please visit www.nova.edu for more information.

About InteliChart

InteliChart delivers Healthy Outcomes, the market-leading, patient-engagement platform with smart, user-friendly solutions that work in unison to engage patients and attain superior outcomes proactively. The Healthy Outcomes solution suite consists of Patient Portal, Patient eVisit, Patient Intake, Patient Notify, Patient Survey and Patient Activate.

Located in Fort Mill, SC, InteliChart was founded in 2010. Industry-leading EHR vendors, hospitals, health systems and physician practices have selected InteliChart as their patient engagement platform, collectively representing over 45 million patients. We integrate with 30-plus EHR products and a single API integration accesses all the solutions in our Healthy Outcomes suite. For more information, visit www.intelichart.com.