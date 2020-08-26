Virta Health Partners With St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition to Expand Access to Type 2 Diabetes Reversal Treatment

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Virta Health, the first company with a treatment to sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes (T2D) without medications or surgery, announced a partnership with the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition (BHC), a non-profit organization representing over 70 forward-thinking employers that provide health benefits to thousands in Missouri and millions nationally.

In the midst of growing COVID-19 infections, the need to improve diabetes care has become especially pressing—those who have an underlying condition are 12x more likely to die from the disease.

“BHC employer members have identified digital solutions to be a key tool in supporting disease outcomes, especially during the current pandemic,” said Lauren Remspecher, Senior Director, Member Engagement & Communications, for the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition. “After seeing the health and economic impact of Virta Health’s evidence-based approach, we are pleased to partner with them to make diabetes reversal a possibility for BHC members and their employees.”

Virta has already demonstrated success in treating patients from BHC member companies, including Deann McMorris, an employee of Bass Pro Shops.

"I am grateful to God for bringing Virta into my life through Bass Pro and for allowing my body to accept the changes I have seen since starting,” said McMorris. “With the guidance of my Virta team, I lost 18 pounds in less than a month after starting the treatment. I’ve also eliminated one of my medications, and my blood sugar levels have decreased to an average of 120 mg/dL."

Nationwide, type 2 diabetes affects over 34 million Americans, accounting for 10.5% of the population. In Missouri, those numbers are even higher: close to 700,000 Missourians, or 13.2% of the adult population, have T2D. Further, the American Diabetes Association estimated that the total annual cost of diabetes in the state amounted to over $6.7 billion in 2017 alone.

In addition to delivering life-changing results among patients, Virta operates on a value-based care model, putting 100% of fees at risk and tying payment to health outcomes.

“Virta delivers unheard-of outcomes in diabetes treatment,” said Sara Correnti, Manager, Health and Welfare Member Wellness Products, at Concordia Plan Services. “We’ve been blown away by the results and the testimonials of our employees in the treatment, alongside the cost savings associated with getting employees healthier and off expensive medications like insulin.”

Beyond Concordia Plan Services, BHC employer members Bass Pro Shops and The Doe Run Company are seeing early, positive results from Virta’s transformational T2D treatment for employees.

“We’re proud to partner with the St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition, which has long been a leader in connecting its members with innovative healthcare solutions,” said Trent Myers, VP Sales and Alliances at Virta. “Diabetes is a significant health issue for many employers and their workforce, both in Missouri and throughout the U.S., but together we can reverse this epidemic.”

To learn more about Virta’s outcomes and options for employers, visit: https://www.virtahealth.com/employers

To learn more about the BHC, visit: www.stlbhc.org

About Virta Health:

Virta Health provides the first treatment to safely and sustainably reverse type 2 diabetes without medications or surgery. Among enrolled patients in our clinical trial at one year, 60% achieved diabetes reversal and 94% of insulin users reduced or eliminated usage altogether. Results extend beyond diabetes reversal to other areas of metabolic and cardiovascular health, with sustained improvements in blood pressure, inflammation, liver function, and BMI. For enterprises, Virta puts 100% of its fees at risk and can reduce medical prescription costs by more than 70% in year 1 alone. Delivered through Virta’s novel continuous remote care platform, the Virta Treatment provides unparalleled medical and behavioral support and is transforming the lives of people living with type 2 diabetes. To learn more, visit us at www.virtahealth.com or follow us on Twitter @virtahealth.

About St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition:

The St. Louis Area Business Health Coalition (BHC) is a non-profit organization representing over 70 leading employers, which provide health benefits to thousands of lives in Missouri and millions nationally. For 38 years, the BHC has worked to achieve its mission of supporting employer efforts to improve the well-being of their employees and enhance the quality and overall value of their investments in health benefits. To accomplish these aims, the BHC centers its work on providing pertinent research, resources, and educational opportunities to help employers understand best practices for the strategic design (and informed use) of benefits to facilitate high-quality, affordable health care. To learn more, please visit www.stlbhc.org or follow the BHC on Twitter and LinkedIn.