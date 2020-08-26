Enchanted Rock partners with Sitetracker to ramp up the deployment of managed resiliency microgrids

PALO ALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sitetracker, the global standard for managing high-volume infrastructure projects for telecom, utilities, and distributed energy resources, is proud to announce their partnership with Enchanted Rock, LLC. Enchanted Rock provides affordable, long duration backup power to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers by delivering proven, full-service resiliency microgrids leveraging the cleanest available technology.

“Critical facilities such as data centers, hospitals, water treatment plants, and grocery stores rely on continuous power to keep communities safe and maintain operations,” said Thais Grossi, COO of Enchanted Rock. “We provide managed power resiliency to help our customers eliminate outages and focus on what matters most – their core business. Sitetracker will automate our project management processes to help accelerate our project completion.”

“Sitetracker is the standard for managing high-volume projects, and we very quickly understood the platform’s value,” stated Eric Meyer, Director of Microgrid EPC at Enchanted Rock. “But we are also impressed by their world-class customer support, dedication to their partner’s success, and commitment to deliver value to our business.”

Sitetracker’s industry-leading capabilities such as intelligent project templates, trackers for bulk project updates, efficient closeout with automated document generation, out-of-the-box reporting and dashboarding, a powerful mobile app, and predictive analytics will help Enchanted Rock to roll out their assets with ease, efficiency, and speed.

“Much like how Enchanted Rock’s mission is about keeping businesses in business, Sitetracker innovates to empower innovators,“ said Giuseppe Incitti, CEO of Sitetracker. “We are very excited to partner a visionary company like Enchanted Rock. Their dedication to keeping our most critical institutions operational is not only commendable but essential now more than ever before.”

To learn more about Enchanted Rock, visit https://enchantedrock.com/. For more information on Sitetracker, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Sitetracker

Sitetracker, Inc. powers the successful deployment of critical infrastructure. As the global standard for managing high-volume projects, the Sitetracker Platform enables growth-focused innovators to optimize the entire asset lifecycle. From the field to the C-suite, Sitetracker enables stakeholders to optimize how they plan, deploy, maintain, and grow their capital asset portfolios. Market leaders in the telecommunications, utility, smart cities, and energy industries — such as Verizon, Ericsson, Fortis, Alphabet, British Telecom, and Vodafone — rely on Sitetracker to manage millions of sites and projects representing over $23 billion of portfolio holdings globally. For more information, visit www.sitetracker.com.

About Enchanted Rock

Enchanted Rock provides affordable, long duration backup power to commercial, industrial, and institutional customers by delivering a proven, full-service solution with the cleanest available technology. Enchanted Rock handles the design, construction, commissioning, operations, and maintenance so utilities can provide their customers with reliable backup power without the expense and challenges that come with maintaining a backup generation system. To learn more about electrical resiliency using Enchanted Rock solutions, visit www.enchantedrock.com.