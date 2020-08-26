DPL Teams up With Principal® to Provide RIA-friendly Insurance Products

LOUISVILLE, Ky.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DPL Financial Partners, the leading insurance network for registered investment advisors (RIAs), today announced a partnership with Principal Financial Group® to bring the prominent carrier’s insurance products to the DPL platform. Coupled with last month’s announcement of a long-term care insurance alternative, the addition of disability and term life insurance means that virtually every major financial insurance category is now available to DPL’s 1,000 member RIA firms.

“Principal is one of the strongest, most trusted names in insurance and it’s great to welcome them onto our platform,” said David Lau, founder and CEO of DPL. “The addition of Principal’s disability and term products marks a milestone in DPL’s commitment to bring insurance and annuity solutions to market from leading carriers. DPL’s product offering now encompasses all major insurance categories and provides RIAs with access to great examples of each category on a single turnkey platform.”

Tom Smith – MD, Head of Global Firm Relations at Principal, added: “We look forward to providing more solutions to the RIA market and are committed to serving the needs of fiduciary advisors across the spectrum of insurance products. As the industry demands solutions, DPL has been a key partner to help bring these products to an actionable response in the space.”

Principal is known for both its excellent customer service and easy underwriting process. Both the disability and term life products became available on the DPL platform starting Aug. 25, 2020.

About DPL Financial Partners

DPL Financial Partners is the first and leading RIA turnkey insurance management platform that brings commission-free insurance solutions from a variety of the nation's top carriers to RIA practices. DPL has created a marketplace of commission-free insurance products that enables RIAs to incorporate insurance and annuities into their practice to more holistically serve their clients. Clients benefit from products that offer competitive pricing and fiduciary implementation rather than commissioned, sales-driven ones. www.dplfp.com

About Principal®

Principal helps people and companies around the world build, protect and advance their financial well-being through retirement, insurance and asset management solutions that fit their lives. Our employees are passionate about helping clients of all income and portfolio sizes achieve their goals—offering innovative ideas, investment expertise and real-life solutions to make financial progress possible. To find out more, visit us at principal.com.