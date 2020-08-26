Metabo HPT and HomeAdvisor Partner to Get Pros More Business

BRASELTON, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Metabo HPT today announced a partnership with HomeAdvisor to help pros looking for more business. Through Metabo HPT’s established network in the independent channel, dealers can offer their end user customers 50% off HomeAdvisor ProFinder leads for the first 30 days after new enrollment. Plus, an 8% quarterly rebate on all lead spend.

HomeAdvisor has seen recent growth in consumers turning to their brand looking for pros to complete home projects. This partnership will give pros a convenient way to be considered for these growing project requests. Pros will get leads in real time targeted by their zip code. They can control the lead flow to fill downtime. They can customize the services they offer and get free call tracking and lead management.

Independent channel dealers and distributors of Metabo HPT are encouraged to promote this unique offer to their professional customers. Dealers can reach out to their Metabo HPT representative for more information and to receive a signage package for retail display.*

*Offer available to new members only

About Metabo HPT (Koki Holdings America Ltd.)

Metabo HPT (the new brand name for Koki Holdings America- formerly part of the Hitachi group) offers an extensive line of professional grade power tools and accessories for woodworking, metalworking, drilling and fastening, concrete drilling and cutting, and outdoor power equipment products as well as a complete line of pneumatic nailers, staplers, compressors, and collated fasteners. From its headquarters in Braselton, GA, and satellite offices in the United States and Canada, Metabo HPT supports over 4000 retail locations and over 1000 authorized service centers. Metabo HPT is a brand within Koki Holdings America Ltd., the North American division of Koki Holdings Co., Ltd. Visit www.metabo-hpt.com.

About HomeAdvisor

HomeAdvisor® is a digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals to complete home projects. With HomeAdvisor’s on-demand platform, homeowners can find and vet local, prescreened home service professionals; view average home project costs using True Cost Guide; and instantly book appointments online or through HomeAdvisor’s award-winning mobile app, which is compatible with all iOS, Android and virtual assistants, including Amazon Echo. HomeAdvisor is based in Denver, Colo., and is an operating business of ANGI Homeservices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI).