Sorbara Group of Companies Seeks Higher Customer Satisfaction, Partners With Avid Ratings.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sorbara Group of Companies, a pioneer in Ontario’s real estate industry, has selected Avid Ratings to measure and increase their homebuyer satisfaction. Through this partnership, Sorbara and Avid will use valuable data to uncover meaningful buyer insights, enhancing the building journey and overall experience of Sorbara’s customers. “Sorbara Group of Companies is thrilled to be working with the Avid Ratings team. At Sorbara, we are committed to providing exceptional customer service to all of our homeowners,” said Shawn Mio, VP of low rise construction, Sorbara Group of Companies. “The comprehensive surveys sent by Avid will allow us to gain insight on what’s important to our homebuyers, and provide us with the data to improve across the many touchpoints involved in purchasing a pre-construction home.”

“Avid provides an unbiased look at authentic customer feedback, ensuring the data you receive is an accurate representation of your customer experience,” said Tim Bailey, CSO of Avid Ratings. “Because AvidCX collects actionable data at each point in the customer journey and displays feedback in real-time, we can help builders measure what matters most to proactively enhance their customer service.”

Avid Ratings deploys surveys to homebuyers on their overall homebuying experience and provides ratings that can be benchmarked against builders throughout North America. Through Avid’s revolutionary software platform clients can manage the entire customer experience with unlimited surveys, customizable dashboards, segmentation, reporting features, and more.

About Sorbara Group of Companies

The Sorbara Group of Companies is a family-owned integrated real estate, planning, development, construction, investment, and management firm focused on designing and constructing distinctive communities that help cultivate the landscape of the neighbourhoods within which people live, work and play.

Over 75 years of building environments for families, individuals, companies, and institutions has taught Sorbara that attention to detail in how people live and work is the most important element of design. The best testament to our community commitment is evident in our built form. A drive through our projects, both completed and under construction, showcases Sorbara’s commitment to our tenants, homeowners, and stakeholders.

About Avid Ratings

Avid Ratings is the leading resource for building quality in the world. Dedicated to the homebuilding industry, Avid helps companies build better customer experiences by gaining powerful consumer insights and in-depth customer feedback through a proprietary customer experience platform. This platform enables businesses to effectively gather customer feedback, improve operations, and increase revenue. Avid Ratings was named a Top 5 Sales Tool by BUILDER magazine, a Brilliance Award recipient by TecHome Builder, and also featured as a Top Product by Constructech Magazine. For more information, please visit www.avidratings.com.