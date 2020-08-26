Hasbro’s Iconic PLAY-DOH Brand Launches Cans of Kindness Campaign in Partnership With Save the Children and Actress Eva Longoria

PAWTUCKET, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--To mark this back to school season and honor educators, the iconic PLAY-DOH brand from global play and entertainment company Hasbro, Inc (NASDAQ: HAS) is launching Cans of Kindness, a global initiative to recognize and reward teachers that uplift, inspire and encourage children every day. PLAY-DOH is calling on consumers around the world to spotlight the teachers who have positively shaped their lives, contributed to their communities in incredible ways, and molded who they are today. PLAY-DOH will also spread Cans of Kindness, donating up to one million cans of PLAY-DOH compound to Save the Children, the world’s leading children’s non-profit, in an effort to support early education programs in the United States and around the globe.

Beginning today, PLAY-DOH fans in the United States and select markets around the globe are invited to nominate teachers that have greatly impacted their own lives by sharing personal anecdotes and tagging #CansofKindness on their social media platforms. See Official Cans of Kindness Sweepstakes Rules for eligibility and details. Actress Eva Longoria kicked off the program on her social channels spotlighting her mother and sister who are both teachers making a difference in their students’ lives every year.

Leading up to September 16, 2020, also known as World PLAY-DOH Day, Hasbro will reward one deserving teacher in each participating market with a year's worth of PLAY-DOH compound for their classroom and students to continue imaginative educational play and spark students’ creativity.

“With such an unprecedented end to the school year and how quickly all teachers were able to adapt to the new normal, we’re excited to give back and thank those that make a recognizable impact on today’s children now more than ever before,” shared Kate Martino, Senior Director of Global Brand Marketing at Hasbro. “We’re really looking forward to reading all the personal stories of how teachers touch lives in their communities, and hopefully inspiring a bit of creativity and kindness with PLAY-DOH.”

In addition to the social campaign, fans can further give back and spread Cans of Kindness to friends or classmates by purchasing the new PLAY-DOH Split and Share pack, which includes an assortment of six cans of PLAY-DOH compounds. PLAY-DOH's mission is to spark creativity, encourage the practice of fine motor skills and hand eye coordination, and with the PLAY-DOH Split and Share pack, fans can share PLAY-DOH’s mission with others.

Join the conversation and nominate your most memorable and impactful teacher using #CansofKindness for a chance to win a year’s worth of PLAY-DOH compound. Follow PLAY-DOH on social (Instagram.com/Play-Doh and Facebook.com/Play-Doh) and visit PlayDoh.com for more information on the PLAY-DOH brand, new products, and the #CansofKindness initiative.

