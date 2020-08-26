PTCE and NCODA to Partner in Bringing Oncology-Focused Continuing Education to the NCODA Membership

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PTCE proudly announces it is now the exclusive continuing education (CE) provider for the National Community Oncology Dispensing Association, Inc. (NCODA) 2020-2021 meetings.

NCODA provides its medically integrated dispensing pharmacy team members with the opportunity to attend their two national marquee meeting events, the NCODA Spring Forum and the NCODA Fall Summit. These meetings allow the NCODA membership to share best practices and discuss the present-day oncology landscape. Through this partnership, NCODA’s members will gain access to targeted CE programming that supports positive clinical outcomes, interventions, and patient care by exploring treatment and management considerations for patients receiving oncolytics.

“We’re very excited to join forces with NCODA to provide their audiences with high-quality content as their national meeting CE provider,” said Jim Palatine, R.Ph., MBA, president of PTCE. “NCODA’s annual meetings have been a driver of change to improve and advance the medically integrated dispensing pharmacy services for oncology practices. We look forward to using our platforms, as well as expert speakers and resources, to help achieve its goals to enhance education for health care professionals who provide care to patients with cancer.”

PTCE will have exclusivity to provide six CE-accredited sessions to NCODA physicians, pharmacists, nurses, and pharmacy technician members at each of the following NCODA meetings:

2020 NCODA National Fall Summit Virtual E-Meeting, Oct. 22-23, 2020.

Oct. 22-23, 2020. 2021 NCODA National Spring Forum, location, and date TBD.

location, and date TBD. 2021 NCODA National Fall Summit, location, and date TBD.

“We are excited about this partnership,” said Michael Reff, executive director, and founder of NCODA. “We know that through working with PTCE, our membership will have many of their needs met from an educational perspective. We look forward to delivering on our mission of being patient-centric and collaborative with the help of our new partner, PTCE.”

For more information on joining NCODA and attending NCODA’s 2020 National Fall Summit virtual e-meeting, click here.

About Pharmacy Times Continuing Education

Pharmacy Times Continuing Education (PTCE) is a leader in continuing education for retail, health system, oncology, managed care and specialty pharmacists. PTCE is accredited by the Accreditation Council for Pharmacy Education (ACPE) as a provider of continuing pharmacy education (CPE). PTCE’s print, online and live CPE activities are designed to improve the knowledge, competence and skills of pharmacists to better prepare them to provide the highest quality of pharmacy care to the patients they serve and the physicians they assist as part of a multidisciplinary treatment and management team. PTCE is a brand of MJH Life Sciences™, the largest privately held, independent, full-service medical media company in North America, dedicated to delivering trusted health care news across multiple channels.

About NCODA

NCODA seeks to improve and advance dispensing practices for oncology physicians by providing leadership, expertise, quality standards and sharing of best practices with its members. NCODA addresses the growing need for dispensing clinics to improve operations at the pharmacy level to deliver positive outcomes through collaboration with all stakeholders involved in the care of oncology patients. Our membership is made up of pharmacists, physicians, nurses, pharmacy technicians administrators and more. Joining the NCODA membership is complimentary and encouraged if you are looking to improve patient care. Please click here for more information and to become a member.