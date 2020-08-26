OpenLegacy Offers Turnkey Access to Hard-to-Reach Legacy Data for Joint Customers with Talend

PRINCETON, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OpenLegacy, the pioneer in digital-driven integration for core legacy systems, today announced a collaboration with Talend to help organizations combine cloud data assets with their legacy environments. Joint customers will be able to take advantage of their legacy data via an automated process that connects, governs, transforms and shares hard-to-reach data such as VSAM, AS400, Adabas, and IMS databases.

“Teaming with OpenLegacy extends the benefits of trusted, compliant and timely data to organizations that currently struggle to combine legacy data with their cloud data assets,” stated Rolf Heimes, global head of business development for Talend. “This combination enables organizations to achieve optimal value from all their operational and analytical data.”

Talend Data Fabric is the only data integration and integrity platform that simplifies all aspects of working with data for analysis and use, driving critical business outcomes. Talend Data Fabric includes a suite of apps to ensure enterprise data is complete, clean, compliant, and readily available to everyone who needs it throughout the organization.

OpenLegacy complements the Talend platform by generating cloud-native SDKs for legacy infrastructures, making it quick and easy to connect legacy data sources. Talend’s market-leading data integration and quality solution enables organizations to collect, govern, transform and share data, turning their data into a strategic asset that powers their business and unlocks value.

“OpenLegacy is pleased to be working with Talend to provide mutual customers with streamlined access to previously hard-to-reach mainframe and other core legacy data systems. Our collaboration with Talend is a great example of the continued expansion of OpenLegacy through indirect channels,” stated Bo Luongo, global senior vice president of alliances and business development for OpenLegacy.

To learn more about how Talend and OpenLegacy work together, visit https://www.openlegacy.com/product/technology-interoperability/talend-solution and https://community.talend.com/s/article/Talend-and-OpenLegacy-Taming-the-Big-Iron.

About OpenLegacy

OpenLegacy’s Digital-Driven Integration enables organizations with legacy systems to release new digital services faster and more efficiently than ever before. It connects directly to even the most complex legacy systems, bypassing the need for extra layers of technology. It then automatically generates APIs in minutes, rapidly integrating those assets into new and exciting innovations. Finally, it deploys them as standard microservices or serverless functions, giving organizations speed and flexibility while drastically cutting costs and resources. With OpenLegacy, industry-leading companies release new apps, features, and updates in days instead of months, enabling them to truly become digital to the core. Learn why leading companies choose OpenLegacy at openlegacy.com, and follow us on Twitter or LinkedIn.