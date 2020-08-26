TrellisWare Awarded Office of Naval Research Contract to Develop More Reliable Troposcatter Communications Solution

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. announced today that they have been awarded a contract from the Office of Naval Research (ONR) to build and test a new tropospheric scatter (troposcatter) radio prototype to address the Navy’s communications challenges. The ONR goal is to employ a robust Beyond Line of Sight (BLoS) troposcatter communications capability supporting mobile naval operations for both ship-to-ship and ship-to-shore links as an alternative to satellite communications (SATCOM).

TrellisWare’s prototype troposcatter radio will use a new waveform that has been optimized to maintain reliable and robust troposcatter communications, even in challenging and highly variable propagation conditions. This waveform was developed and successfully tested over-the-air between San Diego and Los Angeles County in late 2019 under a prior ONR contract to TrellisWare.

“TrellisWare has been working with ONR since 2017 to study the feasibility of mobile naval troposcatter communications,” said Marcus Urie, manager of technology development. “Over the last several years, the engineering team has done an excellent job evaluating the additional system complexities that will be required to maintain reliable troposcatter communications during mobile at-sea operations. Our team is excited to continue working with ONR to take the next step in the evolution of this naval capability.”

TrellisWare’s troposcatter radio will provide reliable over-the-horizon communication with significantly lower Size, Weight, and Power (SWaP) relative to traditional troposcatter capabilities. The combination of a more robust waveform with a lower SWaP terminal will enable better integration with antenna pointing (acquisition), tracking, and stabilization (PTS) techniques, leading the way for a mobile troposcatter capability.

As a leading provider of robust communications solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD), TrellisWare is well positioned to build and test a reliable solution for the Navy’s communications challenges. TrellisWare will validate the prototype troposcatter radio performance in over-the-air test and demonstration campaigns in late 2021.

About TrellisWare Technologies, Inc.

TrellisWare Technologies, Inc. is a global leader in highly advanced algorithms, waveforms, and communications systems that range from small form factor radio products to fully integrated solutions. Our TSM™ waveform is incorporated into a wide range of systems, including TrellisWare radios and trusted industry partner radios, as well as multiple government and commercial solutions. TrellisWare is delivering the next generation of communications for military and commercial markets When Nothing Else Works™. For more information on TrellisWare’s products and solutions, visit www.trellisware.com.