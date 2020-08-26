Nextbase Announces High Performance 622GW Dash Cam Now Available Exclusively at Best Buy in the U.S. and Canada

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--World’s first Dash Cam to offer critical safety features like Intelligent Parking Mode, Incident Aware, 4K quality front and rear facing camera compatibility and 911 SOS alert capabilities to call emergency services quickly and provide a precise location.

The 622GW redefines industry standards with 4K HD recording, Image Stabilization and next generation video mode features like Super Slow Motion, Extreme Weather and Enhanced night vision to the Dash Cam market.

Smart features include 3” Touch Screen, Amazon Alexa voice control, what3words geolocation, faster video transfers with WiFi, Bluetooth connectivity to myNextbase app and more.

Nextbase, global and US market-leader in Dash Cam technology, is proud to bring the next generation 622GW 4K Dash Cam to consumers exclusively at Best Buy in the U.S. and Canada. The 622GW is a truly life-saving and dollar saving, smart device that transforms the purpose and use of Dash Cams in our cars, bringing together built-in Alexa voice control, 911 SOS alerts, and the what3words location system. The 622GW Dash Cam joins the Nextbase Series 2 range and is on sale for $399.99 USD/ $499.99 CAD at Best Buy.

The crystal-clear 4K 622GW is the first HD Dash Cam that captures footage of cinematic quality, recording at 30fps. Playback in Super Slow Motion at 120fps gives you complete control over your video, making it easier than ever to review Dash Cam clips for vital details following an incident. Modules are also available at the best image quality yet, including the Rear Camera Module that films at a quality of 1080p at 30fps. This is thanks to the latest Ambarella H22 quad-core chipset, tuned specifically by Nextbase, which covers the driver’s car from multiple angles at the highest level of filming quality possible.

The 622GW introduces a range of impressive image quality improvements to the Dash Cam sector, meaning you’re covered in all road conditions. Potholes and bumpy dirt roads may be the bane of your life, but ruined Dash Cam footage is a thing of the past thanks to 622GW now being the world’s first Dash Cam with Digital Image Stabilization. Normal vibrations and bumps in the road are smoothed out with this industry first. Additionally, Extreme Weather Mode keeps you covered thanks to built-in algorithms that provide the clearest image quality possible in all conditions.

Another first comes with the new Enhanced Night Vision, available for the first time in a Dash Cam. Upgrades, including larger pixels and automatic brightness detection, mean that the 622GW Dash Cam brings the most intelligent and adaptive night vision yet. Dash Cams were once of little use at night, but the 622GW is able to protect drivers 24/7, 365 days a year. Driver safety year-round is at the forefront of the development of the 622GW.

Richard Browning, director of Nextbase, said: “ With a range of world-firsts, including cinematic Digital Image Stabilization and 4K HD recording, we’ve raised the bar for advancements in Dash Cam technology. The addition of what3words, as well as 911 SOS, also makes the 622GW the biggest safety upgrade for your car yet.”

The most significant safety feature in our Series 2 range has to be the “911 SOS” system (now available in models 322GW and up). This Emergency SOS feature means that if you crash and are unresponsive the 622GW can contact 911 on your behalf, advising on your location, and also immediately share other personal details that you wish to be added such as medical history, blood type and allergies. This is a lifesaving feature not seen in any other brand of Dash Cams.

The 622GW also integrates what3words. This geocode system pinpoints the user’s precise location within 3 meters, allowing drivers to relay their location to 911 SOS — even if they have no data reception or wifi. The popular geocode system has never been able to run offline like it can in the 622GW Dash Cam. This built-in technology offers a critical, failsafe option globally where users can share their precise location whether they find themselves in a tough to find remote place or just ridesharing in a new city.

Chris Sheldrick, North America CEO of what3words said: “ Being in need of urgent help while out on the road and not being able to communicate your location is a key safety consideration. Nextbase’s addition of what3words into its state-of-the-art 622GW Dash Cam will provide peace of mind for drivers. Emergency services around the world are already using what3words to help them communicate precise incident locations effectively, helping them to quickly locate drivers in trouble on unmarked or unfamiliar stretches of road, potentially saving lives. what3words is used in 124 control rooms across the UK, Australia, South Africa, Germany, and a growing number of services across Canada and the USA.”

Consumers purchasing the 622GW will also benefit having access to ultra-fast 5GHz Wi-Fi, offering Dual 2.4GHz + 5GHz Wi-Fi for the fastest possible transfer speeds. This allows drivers to download footage from the 622GW onto their phones more than six times faster than before, whilst delivering the best possible image quality at all times.

As with all Nextbase Series 2 Dash Cams the 622GW includes Intelligent Parking Mode to protect your car in the parking lot. Using its finely tuned G-Force detection system developed in the UK and tested globally, the 622GW will automatically start recording if someone bumps your vehicle to make sure their details are captured, without the need for power from your car.

Nextbase first launched the new 622GW Dash Cam in the UK on July 28, 2020, and following its availability in the U.S. and Canada, the company plans to bring more of the new product lines to the roads in the US and other countries globally.

About Nextbase

Independent British brand Nextbase is the largest Dash Cam brand in the world, holding an over 80% share of the UK market by volume (GfK) and #1 market share in dollars and units in the USA 2019 according to NPD. Sales of Dash Cams have increased by 850% in the past 4 years, making it one of the fastest-growing consumer tech sectors in the world. Nextbase Dash Cams have received widespread critical acclaim including several Which? Best Buy awards and awards from the likes of Wirecutter, CNET, Mashable, Forbes and more.

About Best Buy Co., Inc.

Specifications

Resolution

4K @ 30fps

1440 @ 60fps

1080p @ 120fps (Super Slow Motion)

Ambarella H22 quad-core processor

Capable of 4K and Full HD simultaneously with enhanced night vision & image stabilization

Super Slow Motion

1080p HD @ 120fps

Lens

6 layer f1.3

Viewing Angle

140° Front

140° & 45° rear compatible

Bluetooth

Bluetooth 5.0

Wi-Fi

Hyper - 5GHZ

Emergency Alert Systems

911 SOS with what3words location system and Intelligent Parking mode

Screen

3” LED HD IPS Touch Screen

GPS

10Hz with Google Maps

Polarizing Filter

Built-in anti-glare filter for optimum recording quality

Rear Camera Module Compatibility

Rear View Camera, Rear Window Camera, Cabin View Camera, Front - 4K, Rear - 1080p

Alexa Voice Control

Dedicated Nextbase Skill bring Alexa voice control to the 622GW

SD Card Compatibility Requirements

High Endurance U3 Micro SD card

Maximum size 128GB