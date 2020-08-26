TruTrace Technologies and Safe Company to Bring Product Validation to Personal Protective Equipment

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TruTrace Technologies, developer of a fully-integrated blockchain platform for the legal cannabis, food and pharmaceutical industries, today announced that medical distributor, Safe Company, has selected the TruTrace Enterprise™ SaaS platform to manage inventory and quality assurance processes for its medical and protective consumables, hospital supplies and air purification solutions.

Since the first wave of the COVID-19 global pandemic, there has been an exponential rise in the need for experienced and qualified manufacturers. Safe Company’s implementation of TruTrace software will provide reliable and dynamic data to its customers and partners. Each Safe Company product will be affixed with a unique Quick Response (QR) code and TruTrace verification seal that can be scanned to obtain immediate test results and all-encompassing quality details on every order, which can then be shared.

“Over the past year we have seen a dramatic change in the way we live. The regular use of personal protective equipment (PPE) has become synonymous with how we will all adapt to a ‘new normal’ life,” said Robert Galarza, CEO of TruTrace. “It is therefore critical for quality products and experienced manufacturers to separate themselves from the opportunists. Safe Company brings forth the highest standards, and TruTrace is honored to be working together to secure and validate the quality of its products.”

