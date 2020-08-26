Connected Mind Releases Screen4Life.me Mental Health Statistics

MCKINNEY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Connected Mind today reports its Screen4Life.me mental health screen results, indicating high comorbidity and thoughts of suicide. In support of Mental Health Awareness Month, Connected Mind made available a free, anonymous version of its Mental Health Screening tool used by physicians, mental health professionals and schools to assess the mental health risks of patients and students.

“With COVID-19, it has become critical for individuals to have the means to begin meaningful conversations with their healthcare providers regarding their mental health,” said Christian Lehinger, CEO of Connected Mind. "The responses prove the need for more availability of mental health screening. Screen 4 Life is already helping to make a real impact.”

The Screen4Life.me dashboard responses show these key findings:

- Average age 39 years; women 76% of total screens

- Top 5 States that chose to screen were TX, FL, NY, CA, and NJ

- Top Triggered Combinations:

Depression-Anxiety-ADHD (22%)

Depression-Anxiety-ADHD-Somatic Symptom Disorder (15%)

Depression-Anxiety-ADHD-Substance Use Disorder-Somatic Symptom Disorder (15%)

- Ages 13-19 showed the highest thoughts of death and suicide

Visit https://connectedmind.me/screen-4-life-statistics-dashboard/ for more report statistics. Individual screening data contains no personal information and complies with Section 164.514(a) of the HIPAA Privacy Rule for non-identified data.

About Connected Mind Connected Mind’s mental health screening and assessment tool was developed by a team of psychologists and technology experts. It was the first of its kind to offer Fast Check technology created to simultaneously screen for multiple conditions while minimizing questions. The tool has been validated by a team of psychologists working as independent consultants out of the University of North Texas.

About Screen4Life.me Screen4Life.me (Connected Mind’s free public version) is an anonymous mental health screening tool that produces a graphical report view of an individual’s mental health risk with a code that can be taken to their medical provider for a clinical version of the report. The screening checks up to 6 conditions simultaneously and most will complete it in under 1 minute and others with comorbidities may take between 2 and 10 minutes.