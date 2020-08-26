Affirm and David’s Bridal Partner to Bring Brides a Modern Payment Solution

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Affirm, a more flexible and transparent way to pay, today announced its partnership with David’s Bridal, the nation's leading bridal and special occasion authority. Together, Affirm and David’s Bridal will now enable qualified customers to pay for their once-in-a-lifetime gowns over time, with simple monthly payments and no hidden or late fees.

With the average wedding costing almost $34,000 according to Rustic Wedding Chic, financing around the big day is a known stress for many brides-to-be. Understanding this, David’s Bridal wanted to find a solution to help brides shop without compromise. Paying with Affirm at David’s Bridal is transparent, flexible, and straightforward. A customer simply selects Affirm as a payment method at checkout, making it a natural part of a customer’s shopping experience. Right now, qualified brides will be able to split the cost of their purchase over three or six months with no interest or late fees, for any purchase over $100. For example, a $200 dress might cost $67/mo over three months at 0% APR.

“ At David’s Bridal we have the privilege of dressing millions of brides for life’s most important occasions. We’re in the business of making dreams come true, and finding seamless, stress-free solutions to get every bride in the perfect dress is top priority for us,” said Kelly Cook, David’s Bridal Chief Marketing and IT Officer. “ We like to call ourselves ‘stress-free devotees’, dedicated to making the shopping experience fun and easy for all of our brides. Our partnership with Affirm is one way to do just that, allowing a modern payment option that grants more flexibility and multiple ways to shop for a once-in-a-lifetime dress without settling.”

“ With attire being among the most expensive parts of a wedding, we are thrilled to partner with David’s Bridal to give brides the confidence and flexibility to buy the wedding gown of their dreams,” said Silvija Martincevic, Chief Commercial Officer at Affirm. “ Starting today, customers who pay with Affirm can choose the payment schedule that’s best for them making it easier than ever to say yes.”

David’s Bridal joins Affirms network of over 6,000 retail partners and is one of the largest bridal retailers to offer Affirm at checkout. Affirm is available now on the David’s Bridal website and will be available in all 300+ of its store locations in the fall.

About Affirm

Affirm is purpose-built from the ground up to provide consumers and merchants with honest financial products and services that improve their lives. We are revolutionizing the financial industry to be more accountable and accessible while growing a network that is beneficial for consumers and merchants. Affirm provides more than 5.6 million consumers a better alternative to traditional credit cards, giving them the flexibility to buy now and pay over time at virtually any store. Unlike payment options that have late fees, compounding interest and unexpected costs, Affirm shows customers up front exactly what they’ll pay — with no hidden fees and no surprises. Affirm partners with over 6,000 merchants in the U.S., helping them grow sales and access new consumers. Our merchants include brands like Walmart, Peloton, Oscar de la Renta, Audi, and Expedia, and span verticals including home and lifestyle, travel, personal fitness, electronics, apparel and beauty, auto, and more. Loans are made in partnership with Affirm’s originating bank partner Cross River Bank, Member FDIC.

About David’s Bridal

With 70 years of experience dressing customers for all of life’s special occasions, David’s Bridal is built on the idea that everyone deserves to have the attire of their dreams regardless of style preference, shape, size, or budget. We believe in inclusivity, authenticity, and empowerment, and it is our mission to help anyone and everyone find the look that will allow them to be the best, most genuine version of themselves on their wedding day or any special occasion. David’s Bridal is dedicated to helping each customer, with the assistance of online planning tools, knowledgeable stylists, and expert tailors who will guide them through the entire purchasing journey. With more than 300 stores located across the US, Canada, UK, and franchise locations in Mexico, we offer the convenience of one-stop shopping for the entire wedding party and beyond. To learn more about David’s Bridal, visit www.davidsbridal.com/ and connect on social media through Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, Facebook and Twitter.