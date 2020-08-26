U.S. Army Contracting Command Awards Ology Bioservices Contract to Reserve Production Capacity in Support of Operation Warp Speed

ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ology Bioservices Inc., a biologics contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO), announced today it has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Army Contracting Command, Aberdeen Proving Ground, Maryland. The contract ceiling value is $106.3 million, of which $53.1 million was obligated at the time of award.

In this program, Ology Bioservices will manage the reservation of production capacity of approximately 186,840,000 doses of critical vaccines and therapeutics for COVID-19. This work is in support of the Operation Warp Speed response to the ongoing pandemic.

“Along with producing vaccines and monoclonal antibodies to eventually combat the spread of COVID-19, the team at Ology Bioservices is very proud to support the fill and finishing network as needed by Operation Warp Speed,” said Peter H. Khoury, Ph.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Ology Bioservices.

About Ology Bioservices Inc.

Ology Bioservices is a privately held, full-service Contract Development Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) serving both government and commercial clients, specializing in biologic drug substance manufacturing from early stage through commercial product. The company has 183,000 square feet of manufacturing, process development and QA/QC space in its state-of-the-art Advanced Development and Manufacturing Facility in Florida. The company’s infrastructure provides unique services to its clients, including full regulatory support from preclinical through licensure, clinical trial operational support and bioanalytical testing, as well as CGMP manufacturing up to Biosafety Level 3 (BSL3). Ology Bioservices has more than 20 years of experience developing and manufacturing drugs and biologics for the U.S. government, with over $1.8 billion in government contracts awarded. The team at Ology Bioservices has decades of experience manufacturing, developing and licensing vaccines and protein/antibody therapeutics. For more information, visit the company’s website at www.ologybio.com.

This project has been funded in whole or in part by the U.S. government under Contract No. W911QY-20-C0101.