Tracelinks Offers COVID-19 Cough Analyzer Through a New Partnership With Zensark

CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cambridge Blockchain announced a new partnership with Zensark today. The partnership enables Cambridge Blockchain’s Tracelinks to offer an AI-powered cough analyzer through Zensark’s Swaasa service.

“Respiratory symptoms are among the top 5 most common symptoms for COVID-19 patients. Having an app available for in-home cough analysis opens up new possibilities and helps employers to use additional measures to keep the workplace safe,” explained Muthu Arumugam, VP of Product & Marketing at Tracelinks.

“In response to the growing impact of the pandemic, we were pleased that we could repurpose our AI/ML powered cough analysis for assessing respiratory health and associated COVID-19 risk. We are excited that this partnership will put the benefit of this technology in the hands of many more people,” remarked Venkat Yechuri, Chief Strategy Officer at Zensark.

The benefits of this new partnership include:

Protecting workforce respiratory health by monitoring early signs of lung-related illness

Enabling in-home testing with existing mobile devices safely and securely

This new feature, Cough Analyzer, reinforces the value of Tracelinks Monitor as a robust screening, monitoring, and exposure notification solution. Employees can now screen their health daily with their preferred device by responding to a customizable health questionnaire, reporting their body temperature, and analyzing their cough for possible respiratory problems.

About Tracelinks: The Tracelinks project began in 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Tracelinks was built on the same privacy platform as Cambridge Blockchain’s flagship IDBridge product for consent-driven data management. IDBridge is a leading privacy-protecting enterprise software, delivering strong digital identities at a global scale while providing individuals with control over their own identity data.

About Swaasa: Swaasa’s Return to Work (RTW) is an AI-based solution that uniquely assesses respiratory health and various risk parameters to determine the individual’s health risk. Swaasa RTW is hospital-grade based on regulator authorized, patented technology backed by clinical trials. Swaasa RTW is helping clients in the US, Canada, Australia, and India, keeping the workplace safe.