Intrepid Releases Integration With Degreed

SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Intrepid by VitalSource®, the market-leading collaborative learning platform for global enterprises and elite training providers, today announced a new system integration with Degreed, the leading learning experience and upskilling platform. The integration between Intrepid and Degreed enables shared customers to deliver a seamless experience between the market-leading corporate learning platforms.

The new integration adds value for both learners and administrators. Employees can easily search and find Intrepid collaborative courses curated within a library of learning experiences available on Degreed. This includes opportunities to find courses personalized for each employee’s specific development needs. Intrepid collaborative courses can be enrolled in and launched from Degreed, highlighted as assigned learning on a learner’s homepage, and tracked in their personal learning transcript when successfully completed. For administrators, the integration simplifies the management of collaborative courses by removing the requirement to use an LMS to manage enrollment.

Intrepid’s Vice President and General Manager, Sam Herring, adds: “ I am thrilled to announce our integration with Degreed, the market-leading LXP. Our shared objective is to create a flawless learner experience including course discovery, enrollment, participation, and reporting. Together, we are committed to delivering simplified, great learner and administrator experiences for our shared customers.”

Chris McCarthy, CEO of Degreed adds, “ With Intrepid, we share several top customers, and this integration helps our customers easily access rich, deep learning experiences on Intrepid. We obsess on delivering a great customer experience, and this integration with Intrepid is the latest example of how we deliver on that promise.”

To learn more about Intrepid’s collaborative learning platform, and the integration with Degreed, please register for a complimentary Training Industry webinar on September 1 at 10am PST (1pm EST) You Need More Than One Technology: A Cargill Learning Ecosystem Case Study.

About Intrepid by VitalSource

Intrepid by VitalSource® is a collaborative learning platform that empowers organizations to solve high-stakes business challenges through engaging and applied learning at scale. Intrepid’s approach helps individuals learn and improve, and organizations transform and grow. Learn more about Intrepid at intrepidlearning.com.

VitalSource Technologies LLC has a 20-plus-year history of powering digital learning globally. Last year, over 15 million learners from 241 countries and territories used VitalSource’s Bookshelf, Intrepid, and Acrobatiq platforms. Learn more about how VitalSource serves education, corporate, and membership organizations at get.vitalsource.com.

About Degreed

Degreed is the workforce upskilling platform for one in three Fortune 50 companies. We integrate and curate all the resources people use to learn — including learning management systems and millions of courses, videos, articles, books, and podcasts. Then we use behavioral and data science to analyze everyone's skills, and to automatically personalize career development based on their jobs, strengths, and goals. Founded in 2012, Degreed is headquartered in Pleasanton, California, with additional offices in Salt Lake City, New York, London, Amsterdam, and Brisbane.

