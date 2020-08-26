SemiQ Switches to Silvaco TCAD for Design of Power Devices

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Silvaco Inc., a leading supplier of EDA software and design IP, today announced that its TCAD solution was adopted by SemiQ Inc., a developer and manufacturer of silicon carbide (SiC) power devices, modules, and epitaxial wafers. Silvaco’s Victory Process and Victory Device products displaced existing tools from the competition due to Silvaco’s superior capabilities and support.

Victory TCAD is an industry-proven process and device modeling solution that allows users to virtually prototype realistic devices in 2D or 3D, and to explore device performance in DC, AC, and transient simulations. The capability to pair physics-based TCAD devices with a surrounding SPICE circuit allows users to explore the performance of their devices in realistic circuits.

“SemiQ is a leading provider of SiC Power devices, modules, and epitaxial wafers,” said Mike Robinson, CEO of SemiQ. “To support our growing needs in power device design and accelerate the development of our next generation of devices, we evaluated Silvaco’s Victory TCAD solution for process and device simulation. With Silvaco’s prompt and expert technical support, and unique tool features specifically tailored for power devices design, we were able to quickly adopt new capabilities, such as oxidation simulation, to improve our understanding of next generation devices. As a result, we have made a multi-year commitment to their TCAD solution and replaced our existing tools.”

“The power devices market is growing at a rapid pace, driven by demand from hybrid and electric vehicles, power supplies, and photovoltaic inverters,” said Eric Guichard, Vice President and General manager of the TCAD Division of Silvaco. “Our Victory TCAD solution is widely adopted in the silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) power devices market due to its unique simulation and analyses technologies. We’re excited to provide our Victory TCAD solution to SemiQ and enable them, through our strong support, to accelerate their development of next generation products.”

About Silvaco, Inc.

Silvaco is a leading EDA tools and semiconductor IP provider used for process and device development for advanced semiconductors, power IC, display, memory, and SoC design. For over 30 years, Silvaco has enabled its customers to develop next generation semiconductor products in the shortest time with reduced cost. The company is headquartered in Santa Clara, California and has a global presence with offices located in North America, Europe, Japan, China, Taiwan, Korea, and Singapore.