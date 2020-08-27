American University of Kuwait Selects Ellucian Cloud

RESTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ellucian, the leading provider of software and services built to power higher education, today announced that the American University of Kuwait (AUK), an Ellucian customer since it was established in 2003, has elected to migrate its enterprise resource planning (ERP) solution Ellucian Banner to the cloud.

Ellucian Banner Cloud will empower the institution with innovative tools to manage all human resources, finance, and student information processes in a flexible and modern digital environment designed specifically for higher education.

“AUK’s commitment to its mission dictates a continuous process of development and improvement,” said Dr. Rawda Awwad, President of the American University of Kuwait. “Every facet of University operations must be reviewed and enhanced to meet or exceed the highest international standards. AUK’s agreement with Ellucian demonstrates the seriousness with which we take our obligations toward our stakeholders and constitutes a critical strategic step in the direction of digital campus transformation.”

“AUK’s migration to the cloud will inspire other institutions in the region to explore similar innovative and transformative efforts,” said Ellucian Senior Vice President and Managing Director EMEA and APAC, Darren Hunt. “We’re thrilled to build on our longstanding relationship with AUK as they take this important step forward.”

“AUK has been a valued Ellucian partner for more than 16 years and has consistently demonstrated its commitment to providing both students and staff with the most modern, functional technology possible,” said Ellucian President and CEO Laura Ipsen. “Moving to the cloud will empower the university with the features and flexibility to continue living up to that mission.”

Ellucian Partner of 16 Years Chooses Banner Cloud Support Innovation

AUK started using Ellucian solutions when it opened in 2003 and was the first higher education institution in Kuwait to deploy Ellucian technology. Since then, the university has continued to trust Banner to support its operations including human resources, finance, and online student ecosystem.

The university elected to upgrade to cloud-based Ellucian Banner to bolster its security and disaster recovery capabilities in the future, and to meet the expectations of both current and future students. Leveraging this innovative solution will allow AUK to increase efficiencies, prepare for future innovation, and provide its students and staff with more modern educational resources and services.

Ellucian will provide the infrastructure and technical expertise necessary to manage AUK’s infrastructure and enterprise systems. This will relieve the burden of maintenance from the university, empowering its IT department to focus on strategic initiatives that benefit students. Ellucian’s managed cloud services will also enable enhanced security, with protection inside dedicated Amazon Virtual Private Cloud environments to control network traffic and prevent unauthorized access.

COVID-19 Resources from Ellucian

As institutions, educators, students, and staff face great change and disruption during the coronavirus outbreak, those who serve higher education are working together to help continue the delivery of vital services and ongoing education to students everywhere. In support of our customers, partners, and the higher education community, Ellucian is continually updating available resources, including webinars, articles and community discussions on business continuity, the CARES Act, online learning, student well-being and more.

Connect with Ellucian

About Ellucian

Ellucian is the market leader charting the digital future of higher education with a portfolio of cloud-ready technology solutions and services. From student recruitment to workforce analytics; from fundraising opportunities to alumni engagement; Ellucian’s comprehensive suite of data-rich tools gives colleges and universities the information they need to lead with confidence.

Working with a community of more than 2,700 customers in over 50 countries, Ellucian keeps innovating as higher education keeps evolving. Drawing on its comprehensive higher education business acumen and suite of services, Ellucian guides its customers through manageable, sustainable digital transformation—so that every type of institution and student can thrive in today’s fast-changing landscape. To find out what’s next in higher education solutions and services, visit Ellucian at www.ellucian.com.