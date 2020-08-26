Rossell Techsys Receives Global Boeing Supplier of the Year Award for 2019

NEW DELHI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rossell Techsys (Division of Rossell India Limited) has been named a global Supplier of the Year by aerospace major Boeing. The award in the Production category is for being instrumental in the design, modification or production of a product, for 2019.

“Rossell Techsys contributes high quality components for some of Boeing’s most advanced platforms and we are proud to partner with them. Achieving the Supplier of the Year distinction for the second time is an acknowledgement of Rossell Techsys’ capabilities,” said Salil Gupte, president, Boeing India. “Boeing continues to grow a globally competitive supplier base in India, with strong partnerships that are aligned with the government’s Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision,” he added.

“We are delighted and grateful to receive the Supplier of the Year award from Boeing, for the second time in five years. Our long-term strategy of targeted investments in aerospace and defense continues to reap rich dividends, enhancing customer confidence and trust. We are thankful to Boeing for this recognition,” said Rishab Mohan Gupta, Director, Rossell India Limited.

“We are humbled to be chosen by Boeing for this award, among 12,000 active global suppliers. This award is a testimony to Rossell Techsys’ manufacturing capabilities and customer focus. We believe this is also a recognition of the rising stature of India in global Aerospace and Defense manufacturing,” said Prabhat Kumar Bhagvandas, Chief Executive Officer, Rossell Techsys.

Rossell Techsys is based in Bangalore, India, and supplies engineering, manufacturing, test, and product support solutions to global aerospace and defense OEMs. For Boeing, Rossell Techsys provides manufacturing services for Interconnect Systems, such as wire harnesses and electrical/cockpit panels. Key Boeing platforms supported by Rossell Techsys include the F/A-18, F-15, AH-64, CH-47, V-22, KC-46, P-8, and T-7A.

About Rossell Techsys

Rossell Techsys is the Aerospace & Defense Division of Rossell India Limited, a public listed company. It is at the forefront of the “Made in India’ brand of excellence committed to “finish and finesse”. It is AS9100, ISO 9001, ISO 14001, ISO 45001, ISO 27001, ISO 37001 certified, and ISO 31000 compliant. It has instituted paperless, green manufacturing processes in its LEED rated 250,000-square-foot facility.