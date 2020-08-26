Druva Announces Partnership and Channel Expansion With Tech Data

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Druva, Inc., the leader in Cloud Data Protection and Management, today announced the launch of a new distributor partnership with Tech Data, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator. Leveraging Tech Data’s presence in more than 100 countries, 125,000 IT reseller customers and 45 years of industry expertise, Druva Compass is positioned for rapid expansion by bringing more partners and businesses together to support digital transformation initiatives. In turn, new and prospective Druva customers will benefit from access to a wider set of preferred partners, the ability to safeguard data more effectively, eliminate supply chain constraints, and further reduce costs while accelerating cloud migration efforts.

Channel partners have been critical in helping organizations shift priorities and accelerate multi-year digital transformation strategies as demands change and evolve. As working patterns have shifted dramatically, identifying and deploying new solutions integral to keeping businesses secure and operational with minimal disruption is paramount. Data protection has become a leading use case for cloud migration, and partners have been core to Druva’s success, helping customers thrive in the cloud era and unifying data protection across SaaS applications, cloud-native environments, data centers and endpoints.

Through the company’s new partnership with Tech Data, more channel partners and their customers can benefit from Druva’s comprehensive workload coverage, ensuring data security, compliance and business continuity as operations increasingly shift to the cloud.

“We are seeing the realization of the future of business, and it’s powered by cloud,” said Timm Hoyt, Global Vice President of Partners and Alliances. “Businesses are facing one of the most challenging periods in modern business, and with the addition of Tech Data to our existing ecosystem of outstanding channel partners, we will be able to reach more customers faster and with greater resources. We are passionate about helping organizations unlock the value of their data in the cloud, and look forward to working with Tech Data to supporting even more organizations on their journey to the cloud.”

“Enterprises are increasingly looking for cloud-based alternatives to legacy solutions,” said Mike Heintzelman, VP Global Vendor Solutions, Tech Data. “We look forward to working closely with the Druva team and helping more businesses reimagine data protection in the cloud era.”

This new partnership is part of the company's continued focus on empowering its channel partners and resellers through the Druva Compass program. The program, introduced in 2019, has focused on bringing partners enablement assets, accreditation programs, data insights, targeted sales plays and go-to-market resources to help their customers transition to a comprehensive cloud-based data protection solution. Through all of these efforts, the program aims to help partners position their own business for predictable, long term, recurring revenue.

About Druva

Druva delivers Data Protection and Management for the cloud era. Druva Cloud Platform is built on AWS and offered as-a-Service; customers drive down costs by up to 50 percent by freeing themselves from the burden of unnecessary hardware, capacity planning, and software management. Druva is trusted worldwide by over 4,000 companies at the forefront of embracing the cloud. Druva is a privately held company headquartered in Sunnyvale, California and is funded by Sequoia Capital, Viking Global Investors, Tenaya Capital, Riverwood Capital and Nexus Partners. Visit Druva and follow us @druvainc.