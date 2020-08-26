Play Ball! ZT Baseball and Future Houston Astro J.C. Correa Create Memorable Experience for Youth Players While “Stepping Up to the Plate” for Local Communities

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--More than 200 local youth, ages nine through 14 years, took their position at Constellation Field at Skeeter Stadium on Saturday, August 22 as ZT Baseball, a 501(c)(3) baseball league, held tryouts for the 2020 season in Houston. Like many area select leagues, ZT Baseball creates opportunities and exposure for its youth players. However, what sets the league apart is the nonprofit’s approach in ensuring every player can play without the financial burden that is often associated with select baseball.

“We are so excited for another great year of ZT Baseball and the many opportunities that will come with the season,” said Taseer Badar, CEO of ZT Corporate and Founder of ZT Baseball. “My 10-year old son has grown up playing baseball and my desire to create ZT Baseball stemmed from our shared passion for the sport. I realized that not everyone had the privilege to play at such a high caliber, despite their skill level, or travel as often as his team did, so I wanted to create an organization that allowed underprivileged families to participate and all the players to feel like equals. Over the last four years, we have been able to impact more than 650 kids through baseball and look forward to helping shape many players for years to come.”

ZT Baseball, established in 2017, aims to help develop athletes with great instruction and access to high profile coaches, world class facilities and showcasing opportunities. With the help from Norberto “Cookie” Ibarra III, Senior Executive VP of Baseball Operations, and Mohsin Malik, General Manager, ZT Baseball was able to quickly build its reputation and footprint of teams across Texas. Both coaches and athletes in the league have access to ZT Sports, a sports management agency led by 2016 World Series Champion and former MLB catcher Miguel Montero, Chairman and CEO of ZT Sports, and Carlos Murcia, President of ZT Sports. Each player has the amazing experience of playing baseball at the highest level and traveling to play some of the country’s top teams.

This year, ZT Baseball has brought on J.C. Correa, who was recently signed with the Houston Astros and brother of current Astro Carlos Correa. Having access to someone with the skill level of Correa is one of the many unique value adds that the organization offers its players. Correa will be acting as a consultant and assisting with each team across Texas. He will be offering in-field training for the teams and helping the players perfect their baseball skills.

“I’m honored to be working with the ZT Baseball staff and teams this year as a consultant,” said J.C. Correa. “As someone who grew up playing baseball, I know how important it is to place an emphasis on your skills starting at a young age. By working with teams across the state of Texas, I’ll be able to not only help them develop fundamental techniques but teach them the importance of being an honest and hard-working baseball player.”

“This is a pivotal year for the organization as we continue to refine our leadership team in Houston and expand into new territories with exciting opportunities such as Arizona and Southern California,” said Victor Nava, ZT Baseball Houston Director and Executive VP of Baseball Operations. “ZT Baseball does so much more than just teach players how to refine their skills. Players learn how to be disciplined as well as manage their time with both athletics, education and honesty. The players are held not only to physical requirements through the sport, but they are also held to high standards through their schoolwork and must maintain academic requirements.”

ZT Baseball has over 65 teams with ages ranging from eight to 17 years in Texas, California, Arizona, Louisiana and Nevada. Each team has 10-12 players and is led by more than 130 coaches. For families interested in learning more or to locate a nearby tryout, email info@ztbaseball.com.

About ZT Baseball

ZT Baseball is a non-profit 501 (c)(3) organization that provides opportunities and exposure for players, while competing at the highest level, instilling discipline, teamwork, sportsmanship and honesty. The organization focuses on developing athletes, great instruction, and college placement all while being an affordable and economical option for players and their families. Currently, the organization has over 65 teams and is staffed by more than 130 coaches in Texas, California, Arizona, Louisiana and Nevada. For more information, email info@ztbaseball.com.