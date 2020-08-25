K12 Announces Updated Enrollment for Managed Public Schools of 170 Thousand Students

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN), one of the nation’s leading tech-enabled education companies, today announced updated enrollment numbers.

As of August 21, 2020, K12’s managed public school programs have enrolled 170 thousand students for the current school year. This is a 39% increase from the 122.3 thousand enrollments posted in the quarter ended September 30, 2019 (first quarter fiscal year 2020). The school enrollment season typically runs through the end of September of each year. The final reported enrollment number for first quarter fiscal 2021 could vary due to changes in demand, student retention rates, and other factors.

The company noted that while enrollment season is winding down, many K12-powered schools continue to enroll students for the current school year. The company will provide formal guidance for the fiscal year when it announces first quarter earnings in October.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About K12 Inc.

